WhatsApp is trying out in-app camera effects

By
Apps
WhatsApp, one of the top messaging apps globally, is regularly rolling out new features for its billions of users. Recently, we told you about its new AR (augmented reality) call effects and filters. But it looks like that was not all. WhatsApp is taking things a step further by integrating these effects directly into the camera.

Soon, you'll have the option to pick from a variety of effects for the camera


Thanks to the recent WhatsApp beta update for Android (version 2.24.20.20) available on the Google Play Store, it looks like the app is working on a feature that will let you apply effects directly to the camera.

WhatsApp is testing a new filter button in its camera interface that allows you to apply filters with just a tap. Previously exclusive to video calls, these effects are available for your photos and videos, giving you even more creative freedom.



With this new button, users can easily flip through a range of filters, making real-time adjustments before snapping photos or videos. Among the options, you'll find skin-smoothing filters, which are especially handy for those perfect selfies.

WhatsApp has also added the background-changing feature from video calls to the camera. Now, you can replace your real-world background with virtual scenes or blur it out completely.

Right now, the feature to apply effects to the camera is available to some beta testers who install the latest updates of WhatsApp beta for Android. However, it should reach even more people over the coming weeks.

I think camera effects would be a cool addition to WhatsApp. By rolling them out, WhatsApp – part of Meta's app family – will align even more with its siblings, Facebook and Instagram, both of which have been offering camera effects for ages.

In other WhatsApp news, the app is experimenting with a new feature that lets you tag contacts in your status updates ( a move that brings it even closer to its social media cousins). Plus, it could finally help users fend off spam.
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Loading Comments...

