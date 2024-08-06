Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

WhatsApp to give community admins more control over group visibility

The Meta-owned messaging app WhatsApp is at it again, rolling out new features for its massive user base. This time, the focus is on giving community admins more control over the visibility of certain group chats.

Soon, only invited members might be able to see selected group chats


In the latest WhatsApp beta for Android, version 2.24.17.5, there is a sneak peek at a new feature in the works. The update hints at upcoming controls that will let community admins manage who can see specific group chats.

Community admins will have the option to manage the visibility of new groups they create. By selecting this feature, admins can make group chats invisible to the general community members, so only invited members and admins can access the hidden group. Plus, once the group is added to the community, this visibility setting can’t be changed to maintain privacy for all members.



Right now, only a handful of beta testers with the latest WhatsApp beta for Android can try out the new visibility feature for community group chats. But don't worry, it should be reaching more people soon.

This new feature will make managing communities on WhatsApp a lot easier. For once, admins will be able to set up hidden groups for private chats on sensitive topics, exclusive chats, or for moderators to coordinate behind the scenes. It is a handy addition for keeping certain discussions confidential and secure, and I think it might prove to be a much-appreciated tool for many.

In other news, WhatsApp is developing a new feature that allows you to share voice messages with Meta AI, the company's free AI assistant available across Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. But that is not all – WhatsApp is also experimenting with AR call effects and filters on Android.
