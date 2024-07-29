WhatsApp starts testing AR call effects and filters on Android

WhatsApp's new AR call effects | Screenshot credits: WaBetaInfo

Besides that, the updated beta version of WhatsApp features a background editing tool, which makes it easier to blur the background or customize it during group calls. It’s also possible to customize the background by simply choosing to use one of the default ones added by WhatsApp during calls.Although it didn’t take WhatsApp too long to roll out AR effects and filters to the beta program, we might have to wait quite a bit for the app to make these available to the general public. Stay tuned for more on this one.