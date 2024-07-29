WhatsApp starts testing AR call effects and filters on Android
WhatsApp is rolling out new features to its Android beta users. If you’re enrolled in the Google Play Beta Program, you’ll be getting a new update that adds AR call effects and filters so that you can try them out before they go live for everyone.
Spotted by WaBetaInfo, the new features are only rolling out to Android users. WhatsApp is working on so many new features and improvements that is rather hard to keep track of everything until they make it into the beta testing.
The latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.16.7 marks that addition of both these new features. Although AR call effects and filters might only be available to select users at first, WhatsApp usually expands availability over the coming days or weeks.
Besides that, the updated beta version of WhatsApp features a background editing tool, which makes it easier to blur the background or customize it during group calls. It’s also possible to customize the background by simply choosing to use one of the default ones added by WhatsApp during calls.
Although it didn’t take WhatsApp too long to roll out AR effects and filters to the beta program, we might have to wait quite a bit for the app to make these available to the general public. Stay tuned for more on this one.
We reported about WhatsApp’s plans to add AR effects and filters to its app last month, but at that time these weren’t available for users, not even those enrolled in the beta program and running WhatsApp beta on their phones.
The newly added AR effects allow users to enhance their video calling experience by personalizing their calls. Currently, it’s possible to enable dynamic facial filters like the ability to smooth skin appearance and a low-light mode that improves visibility in darker environments.
WhatsApp's new AR call effects | Screenshot credits: WaBetaInfo
