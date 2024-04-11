WhatsApp testing thumbnail previews for documents

Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

By
Android Apps
WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, continues to make improvements to the way we share files using its platform. A new update (version 2.24.9.8), available now for beta testers on Android, reveals an upcoming document preview feature. This means you'll soon be able to get a quick glimpse of a document's content before deciding to download it.

As reported by WABetaInfo, the new feature builds upon a recently rolled out WhatsApp update: the ability to send photos and videos in their original, uncompressed quality by sharing them as files. Now, this preview functionality will streamline document sharing, allowing you to peek inside a file to make sure it's the one you need without the hassle of a full download.

Image Credit: WABetaInfo

This preview feature can potentially help users save time and storage space. By providing a thumbnail of the file that has been sent, the recipient can make an educated decision of whether to open and download the file. It can also help when trying to find a file that had been sent before, giving users a quick way to scan through messages, so only the correct file is opened. Especially with larger files, a quick preview could be a lifesaver.

Right now, the document preview feature is in development for Android users participating in the Google Play Beta Program. Unfortunately, as I have come to realize, this is a very difficult beta to get into as it is always full. However, WhatsApp has a good history of not having its users wait too long before rolling out features that are in beta. Hopefully this rolls out widely very soon.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also working on even more features pertaining to media sharing on the app, such as a picture-in-picture option for videos and a new photo library shortcut for faster sharing. These features are also expected to debut on the platform soon.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

