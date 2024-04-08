Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

WhatsApp to roll out new photo library shortcut for faster sharing

By
Apps
WhatsApp to roll out new photo library shortcut for faster sharing
WhatsApp keeps rolling out new features regularly, and now it seems it is working on making it easier for everyone to open and share photos. According to WABetaInfo, a reliable source for WhatsApp updates, the Meta-owned messaging app is widely releasing a feature to quickly open the photo library.

Image Credit–WABetaInfo - WhatsApp to roll out new photo library shortcut for faster sharing
Image Credit–WABetaInfo


While the official changelog doesn't offer much insight, the latest version of the iOS app, 24.7.75, has unveiled that this feature is now rolling out to all. Essentially, it's a handy shortcut for swiftly accessing the photo library. Users can simply long-press the attach button within the chat bar, saving time by directly navigating to their photo library without any extra steps.

If you haven't got this feature yet, keep in mind that it may be gradually rolled out to some accounts over the next few weeks, even though it's not mentioned in the official changelog. As mentioned, the Meta-owned app frequently introduces new features, so installing all the latest updates will ensure you have access to the latest features and enhance your overall user experience.

On a different note, WhatsApp is gearing up to introduce a picture-in-picture option for videos. This means you will be able to watch videos while browsing through multiple chats or other parts of the app. Additionally, the app is set to receive a series of little tweaks, all aimed at enhancing the user experience.

As an example, WhatsApp is currently testing a redesign for its calling screen to make it easier for users to know where to tap to hang up. Moreover, a new simplified "Like" button for reacting to status updates could be introduced in a future app update.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
Customer leaves AT&T for T-Mobile after spending an hour trying to drop one line
Customer leaves AT&T for T-Mobile after spending an hour trying to drop one line
T-Mobile spooks customers with a new text about discounts owed to them
T-Mobile spooks customers with a new text about discounts owed to them
Hot new deal makes T-Mobile's ultra-affordable 5G Home Internet service even more appealing
Hot new deal makes T-Mobile's ultra-affordable 5G Home Internet service even more appealing
Cash payment apps like Zelle and Venmo are being targeted by scammers and fraudsters
Cash payment apps like Zelle and Venmo are being targeted by scammers and fraudsters
The flagship Galaxy Tab S9 becomes the tablet of choice after a new significant price cut on Amazon
The flagship Galaxy Tab S9 becomes the tablet of choice after a new significant price cut on Amazon

Latest News

New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier
New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier
The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart
The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)
Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)
TikTok's US fate still uncertain, but EU politicians love the app
TikTok's US fate still uncertain, but EU politicians love the app
Samsung's once-mighty Galaxy Tab S8+ is now a mighty bargain at a huge $350 discount
Samsung's once-mighty Galaxy Tab S8+ is now a mighty bargain at a huge $350 discount
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless