WhatsApp to roll out new photo library shortcut for faster sharing









While the official changelog doesn't offer much insight, the latest version of the iOS app, 24.7.75, has unveiled that this feature is now rolling out to all. Essentially, it's a handy shortcut for swiftly accessing the photo library. Users can simply long-press the attach button within the chat bar, saving time by directly navigating to their photo library without any extra steps.



If you haven't got this feature yet, keep in mind that it may be gradually rolled out to some accounts over the next few weeks, even though it's not mentioned in the official changelog. As mentioned, the Meta-owned app frequently introduces new features, so installing all the latest updates will ensure you have access to the latest features and enhance your overall user experience.



On a different note, WhatsApp is gearing up to introduce



As an example, WhatsApp is currently testing While the official changelog doesn't offer much insight, the latest version of the iOS app, 24.7.75, has unveiled that this feature is now rolling out to all. Essentially, it's a handy shortcut for swiftly accessing the photo library. Users can simply long-press the attach button within the chat bar, saving time by directly navigating to their photo library without any extra steps.If you haven't got this feature yet, keep in mind that it may be gradually rolled out to some accounts over the next few weeks, even though it's not mentioned in the official changelog. As mentioned, the Meta-owned app frequently introduces new features, so installing all the latest updates will ensure you have access to the latest features and enhance your overall user experience.On a different note, WhatsApp is gearing up to introduce a picture-in-picture option for videos . This means you will be able to watch videos while browsing through multiple chats or other parts of the app. Additionally, the app is set to receive a series of little tweaks, all aimed at enhancing the user experience.As an example, WhatsApp is currently testing a redesign for its calling screen to make it easier for users to know where to tap to hang up. Moreover, a new simplified "Like" button for reacting to status updates could be introduced in a future app update.

WhatsApp keeps rolling out new features regularly, and now it seems it is working on making it easier for everyone to open and share photos. According to, a reliable source for WhatsApp updates, the Meta-owned messaging app is widely releasing a feature to quickly open the photo library.