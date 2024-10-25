Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

WhatsApp testing personalized emoji reaction lists with your most used emojis on top

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
WhatsApp in the App Store showing its rating and version history.
WhatsApp has been working on loads of new features and the most recent one that has been discovered in beta is more useful message reactions with emojis. WhatsApp right now has a collection of modern-day communication app tools including Communities, group chats, channels, status updates, and more.

We know that music support for WhatsApp Status Updates is also in the works, which will make the app even more fun to use. And now, the folks at WABetaInfo have found that WhatsApp is testing message reactions with your recently used emojis.

The test was discovered in the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.22.16. Reacting to messages with your recent emojis is how reactions work on Instagram, Telegram, FB Messenger, and even Slack. Basically, the feature surfaces the emojis you tend to use the most first in the list of reactions. 


Right now, WhatsApp has a default list of reaction emojis, the most basic ones. A personalized reaction list is a quality-of-life update. That way you can show your personality by reacting with some quirky and not-expected emojis (I do it all the time and it's quite fun, in all honesty).

You will also be able to swipe to the left to reveal the next set of emojis after the top seven ones that would be on the top. So, even if you need an emoji that's not in your most used list, you can still get it. And you'll still have the 'Plus' button if you're searching for something specific.

The beta update also contains a new video autoplay feature for Channels, and also Status mentions, which started rolling out earlier this month. The personalized emoji reaction lists and the video autoplay for Channels features are expected to gradually roll out to more beta testers before making an official launch. It is not clear yet when this will be, though.

Recommended Stories
As I mentioned above, I like this feature very much and I tend to use quirky emojis instead of the basic ones almost all the time. It's fun and different, and having some of my favorite ones instead of the basic ones shown on top is a great way to make me want to use WhatsApp more.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile to FCC: impose unlocking policy and watch us scale back phone discounts
T-Mobile to FCC: impose unlocking policy and watch us scale back phone discounts
T-Mobile makes an unpopular change to seasonal suspensions that will cost subscribers more
T-Mobile makes an unpopular change to seasonal suspensions that will cost subscribers more
Analysts say now is the time to dump T-Mobile, but it’s not what you’re thinking
Analysts say now is the time to dump T-Mobile, but it’s not what you’re thinking
This 24-hour-only Samsung deal makes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra almost unbelievably affordable
This 24-hour-only Samsung deal makes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra almost unbelievably affordable
T-Mobile explains why customers aren't allowed to sue it for raising price
T-Mobile explains why customers aren't allowed to sue it for raising price
Now is the worst time to upgrade for many T-Mobile customers
Now is the worst time to upgrade for many T-Mobile customers

Latest News

LinkedIn stung with $334 million fine by EU over GDPR violations
LinkedIn stung with $334 million fine by EU over GDPR violations
I'm a phone expert and totally recommend the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with this unmissable Samsung deal
I'm a phone expert and totally recommend the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with this unmissable Samsung deal
OnePlus 13 camera upgrades officially revealed, along with sample photos
OnePlus 13 camera upgrades officially revealed, along with sample photos
Missouri investigates whether Google censors conservative views
Missouri investigates whether Google censors conservative views
Samsung patent suggests a future Galaxy Ring may be able to adjust its size to your finger
Samsung patent suggests a future Galaxy Ring may be able to adjust its size to your finger
The well-liked Moto G Power 5G (2024) remains at its best price on Amazon
The well-liked Moto G Power 5G (2024) remains at its best price on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless