WhatsApp testing personalized emoji reaction lists with your most used emojis on top
WhatsApp has been working on loads of new features and the most recent one that has been discovered in beta is more useful message reactions with emojis. WhatsApp right now has a collection of modern-day communication app tools including Communities, group chats, channels, status updates, and more.
Right now, WhatsApp has a default list of reaction emojis, the most basic ones. A personalized reaction list is a quality-of-life update. That way you can show your personality by reacting with some quirky and not-expected emojis (I do it all the time and it's quite fun, in all honesty).
The beta update also contains a new video autoplay feature for Channels, and also Status mentions, which started rolling out earlier this month. The personalized emoji reaction lists and the video autoplay for Channels features are expected to gradually roll out to more beta testers before making an official launch. It is not clear yet when this will be, though.
As I mentioned above, I like this feature very much and I tend to use quirky emojis instead of the basic ones almost all the time. It's fun and different, and having some of my favorite ones instead of the basic ones shown on top is a great way to make me want to use WhatsApp more.
We know that music support for WhatsApp Status Updates is also in the works, which will make the app even more fun to use. And now, the folks at WABetaInfo have found that WhatsApp is testing message reactions with your recently used emojis.
The test was discovered in the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.22.16. Reacting to messages with your recent emojis is how reactions work on Instagram, Telegram, FB Messenger, and even Slack. Basically, the feature surfaces the emojis you tend to use the most first in the list of reactions.
WhatsApp message reactions. | Image Credit - WABetaInfo
You will also be able to swipe to the left to reveal the next set of emojis after the top seven ones that would be on the top. So, even if you need an emoji that's not in your most used list, you can still get it. And you'll still have the 'Plus' button if you're searching for something specific.
