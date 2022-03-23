WhatsApp multi-device support to roll out to Android and iOS in the coming weeks

WhatsApp multi-device support feature rolling out soon to Android and iOS: chat on your PC without your phone online

iOS users will be getting it (and some other improvements of the app) by the end of this month, and Android users should be getting it in April.

With this feature, you can have up to four devices connected to your WhatsApp account simultaneously. The multi-device support feature is actually one of the most anticipated features of WhatsApp so far. The best thing about it is that you don't need to have your phone (basically, your primary device) connected to the internet if you're chatting from another device (such as a PC or a Mac).







WhatsApp multi-device: what is it and how to use it

