WhatsApp continues to work on its channels feature, testing channel search options

WhatsApp working on making Channels easily discoverable

This feature is still under development though, which means that it may not even be visible to all beta testers. All in all, it seems that Channels are now getting closer to a release.







Based on previous rumors and discovered info in beta, channels would work similarly to a WhatsApp broadcast. The feature will have safeguards built to protect the identities of members of a channel. For example, nobody will be able to see which channels you're subscribed to. Also, subscribers won't be able to see the phone number of the channel owner.





