WhatsApp might add event reminders to community group chats
WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will further improve the community group chat experience. The latest WhatsApp update deployed in the beta channel includes the ability to add event reminders in community groups.
The new feature discovered by WABetaInfo is now being tested in the Android version of WhatsApp, so unless you’re enrolled in the beta program, you won’t have access to it yet.
Although the new feature is only being tested on Android devices at the moment, it’s likely that iOS users will get it too if WhatsApp decides to roll out event reminders to everyone.
WhatsApp has been adding multiple features to its beta program per week, but actual updates to the stable version of the app are much rarer. That’s one of the reasons we might hear again about the event reminder feature many months from now, as WhatsApp has other improvements in the pipeline already.
Once an event is created in a community group, admins can choose when they will be notified. Currently, there are three choices available – 30 minutes, 2 hours and 1 day, but admins can only select up to two of these options.
