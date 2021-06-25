$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

WhatsApp for Android beta update brings a new voice note look and the feature to forward sticker packs

Iskra Petrova
By Iskra Petrova
Jun 25, 2021, 6:56 AM
WhatsApp beta for Android update brings a new voice note look and the feature to forward sticker pac
Another update discovered by WABetaInfo for WhatsApp, this time its Android version, has surfaced, reports 9to5Google. As with any of these updates, it is still in the beta so it’s not publicly available and will be publicly available at a later time.

WhatsApp beta update: new voice note waveforms option and the ability to forward sticker packs


The two new additions to WhatsApp on Android are found in WhatsApp v2.21.13.17. Of course, this version is a beta version so these are features that are still under development and now available to the general public.

First off, the new voice note is just slightly redesigned and it is now in a waveform, instead of a straight line next to the pause/play button.


The second new option is in relation to sticker packs. It will allow you to forward sticker packs, but for now, this feature is limited only to sticker packs you have downloaded from WhatsApp, and not to third-party ones.

From WhatsApp v2.21.13.15 you are able to forward sticker packs, while the v.2.21.13.17 is the one that brings the new note waveform. You can download this beta version right now, if you are enrolled in WhatsApp's beta program.

