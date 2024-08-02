Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

WhatsApp's unreleased animated emojis rolling out to iOS beta testers

By
WhatsApp's unreleased animated emojis rolling out to iOS beta testers
WhatsApp has been working on its own animated emojis for quite some time, but these were only spotted in various beta versions of the app. These animated emojis developed with Lottie have been spotted for the first time more than a year ago.

Despite these being in development for such a long time, WhatsApp has only started to test these animated emojis last month. However, only Android users had the opportunity to use animated emojis and send their feedback to WhatsApp’s engineers.

Fast forward one month and WhatsApp is now reportedly testing its animated emojis with iOS users. The folks at 9to5mac claim that the latest beta version of WhatsApp for iPhone adds some animated emoji that replace Apple’s.

WhatsApp’s unreleased animated emojis rolling out to iOS beta testers
WhatsApp's animated emojis | Image credits: WaBetaInfo

In case you want to try these out yourself, the beta version of WhatsApp for iPhone is available through TestFlight. As per the cited source, WhatsApp only added a few animated emojis in the latest beta version, such as the laughing face, red heart, and wink.

It’s hard to say when WhatsApp will make its animated emojis available to everyone, especially since they’ve been in development for such a long time. On the bright side, it’s encouraging that it took WhatsApp about a month to roll out the animated emojis to iOS users after testing them on Android.

Despite the fact that iOS users are only getting a few animated emojis to test right now, it’s safe to say that the first batch will include several chosen among the most popular ones.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

