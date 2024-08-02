WhatsApp’s unreleased animated emojis rolling out to iOS beta testers
WhatsApp has been working on its own animated emojis for quite some time, but these were only spotted in various beta versions of the app. These animated emojis developed with Lottie have been spotted for the first time more than a year ago.
Despite these being in development for such a long time, WhatsApp has only started to test these animated emojis last month. However, only Android users had the opportunity to use animated emojis and send their feedback to WhatsApp’s engineers.
In case you want to try these out yourself, the beta version of WhatsApp for iPhone is available through TestFlight. As per the cited source, WhatsApp only added a few animated emojis in the latest beta version, such as the laughing face, red heart, and wink.
It’s hard to say when WhatsApp will make its animated emojis available to everyone, especially since they’ve been in development for such a long time. On the bright side, it’s encouraging that it took WhatsApp about a month to roll out the animated emojis to iOS users after testing them on Android.
Fast forward one month and WhatsApp is now reportedly testing its animated emojis with iOS users. The folks at 9to5mac claim that the latest beta version of WhatsApp for iPhone adds some animated emoji that replace Apple’s.
WhatsApp's animated emojis | Image credits: WaBetaInfo
Despite the fact that iOS users are only getting a few animated emojis to test right now, it’s safe to say that the first batch will include several chosen among the most popular ones.
