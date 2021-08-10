WhatsApp beta for Android brings a set of new and fresh emojis

Android beta users on WhatsApp will now have some new fun Emojis

The Unicode Consortium published an Emoji 13.1 update with new emojis that have already made their way to iOS users and Google's Gboard. However, WhatsApp designs its own library of emojis, and some are based on the list published by the Consortium, others, designed by WhatsApp's parent company Facebook.







Additionally, if you search for "fog", a face in clouds emoji will appear.



However, keep in mind that the set of new emojis is only present on the beta version of WhatsApp. This means more work can be done to these emojis. For example, different skin tones can be implemented for the "Kiss" and the "Couple" emojis, whose gender can be customized, but they come only in the default emoji skin color.

For reference, check out some of the new iOS emojis that come with the Emoji 13.1 Unicode Consortium:



iOS 14.5 is out now with these new emojis https://t.co/Z9Tr0ZfMKppic.twitter.com/ug5S0pwYwq — Emojipedia (@Emojipedia) April 26, 2021

These might differ slightly from what Facebook decides to create for WhatsApp users.

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up