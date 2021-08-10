Galaxy Unpacked: get your Samsung rewards

 View

Galaxy Unpacked: get your Samsung rewards

 View
Android Software updates Apps

WhatsApp beta for Android brings a set of new and fresh emojis

Iskra Petrova
By
0
WhatsApp beta for Android brings a set of new and fresh emojis
A new beta version of WhatsApp for Android has now been released, and this time it brings a set of new Emojis, reports Android Police. The new emojis come with WhatsApp beta version 2.21.16.10, and they include several new and cool modifications of already existing Emojis.

Android beta users on WhatsApp will now have some new fun Emojis


The Unicode Consortium published an Emoji 13.1 update with new emojis that have already made their way to iOS users and Google's Gboard. However, WhatsApp designs its own library of emojis, and some are based on the list published by the Consortium, others, designed by WhatsApp's parent company Facebook.


The new emojis are quite similar or a direct sequence of previously-existing emoji. For example, a new emoji showing a Woman with Beard has been designed based on the emoji showing a person with beard and the female emoji.

Additionally, if you search for "fog", a face in clouds emoji will appear.

However, keep in mind that the set of new emojis is only present on the beta version of WhatsApp. This means more work can be done to these emojis. For example, different skin tones can be implemented for the "Kiss" and the "Couple" emojis, whose gender can be customized, but they come only in the default emoji skin color.

For reference, check out some of the new iOS emojis that come with the Emoji 13.1 Unicode Consortium:


These might differ slightly from what Facebook decides to create for WhatsApp users.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Apple is reportedly seeking partners for the Apple Car among South Korean carmakers
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Apple is reportedly seeking partners for the Apple Car among South Korean carmakers
S Pen Pro 360-video leak shows a light on the function button and what is rumored to be a Bluetooth on/off toggle
by Iskra Petrova,  0
S Pen Pro 360-video leak shows a light on the function button and what is rumored to be a Bluetooth on/off toggle
OnePlus' 5G "forbidden fruit" photographed taking a shot at the iPhone
by Alan Friedman,  3
OnePlus' 5G "forbidden fruit" photographed taking a shot at the iPhone
Samsung Galaxy S22 line might use this system to improve low-light photos and portraits
by Alan Friedman,  1
Samsung Galaxy S22 line might use this system to improve low-light photos and portraits
The 'way faster' Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch with Wear OS is 'coming'... sooner or later
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
The 'way faster' Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch with Wear OS is 'coming'... sooner or later
The highly anticipated Dish 5G network rollout starts with a delay
by Adrian Diaconescu,  2
The highly anticipated Dish 5G network rollout starts with a delay
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless