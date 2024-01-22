Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $800 off the new device with a trade-in. As if that's not enough, there's a gift – a $100 eCert alongside your preorder.

What is Bluetooth 5.4? Everything you need to know

Articles
What is Bluetooth 5.4? Everything you need to know
Cables are dead! Long live wireless communication! Today, in the ever-shifting technology realm, we rely more and more on wireless connectivity. Almost all of our gadgets nowadays communicate over the air, and the days of the petty cable are long gone.

There are many wireless standards around, but probably the most popular, widespread, and well-known is Bluetooth. This wireless standard connects all kinds of electronics, from headphones and speakers to game controllers and smart home accessories.

In this article, we'll be focusing on the latest iteration of the standard, Bluetooth 5.4, and every new feature it brings to the table. But before we get to specifics, let's briefly explain the nature of the beast.

What is Bluetooth?


Bluetooth is a wireless communication standard that enables short-range data exchange between electronic devices. Conceived by Ericsson in 1994, Bluetooth was named after a 10th-century Danish king, Harald "Bluetooth" Gormsson, who united Denmark and parts of Norway. Similarly, the technology aimed to unite different devices and industries under a universal wireless standard.

What is Bluetooth 5.4? Everything you need to know

Fun fact - the Bluetooth symbol consists of two Nordic runes, depicting the first letters from the Danish king name, H and B. Why "Bluetooth?" Well, the king loved blueberries and his teeth were always blue, or so the legend goes.

How does Bluetooth work?


Bluetooth operates on radio waves in the 2.4 gigahertz (GHz) frequency band, using a technique called frequency-hopping spread spectrum (FHSS). FHSS allows Bluetooth to rapidly switch frequencies within the designated band, minimizing interference from other wireless devices operating in the same spectrum.

Some of you may know that Wi-Fi uses the 2.4 gigahertz (GHz) frequency band too (check out our article about Wi-Fi for more detail), but both technologies co-exist without interfering, thanks to the aforementioned technique.

There's an overlap in applications and in some features between Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Both standards allow devices to connect wirelessly and transfer data, but Bluetooth is most often used for simpler connections between two devices at relatively short distances.

Evolution of Bluetooth


The journey began with the release of Bluetooth 1.0 in 1999, offering basic connectivity with limited data transfer capabilities. Over the years, subsequent versions addressed shortcomings and introduced enhancements, culminating in Bluetooth 5.0, which brought significant improvements such as longer range, higher data transfer speeds, and enhanced device interoperability.

Bluetooth versions:
  • Bluetooth 1.x: Basic data transfer capabilities.
  • Bluetooth 2.x: Enhanced data rate (EDR) for faster data transfer.
  • Bluetooth 3.x: Introduced Bluetooth High-Speed for faster data transfer over Wi-Fi.
  • Bluetooth 4.x: Low Energy (LE) introduced for power-efficient communication.
  • Bluetooth 5.x: Increased range, higher data transfer speeds, and improved power efficiency.

Bluetooth 5.4


Enter Bluetooth 5.4! We're finally on the subject! The latest iteration of the popular wireless standard brings advancements that promise improved performance, enhanced efficiency, and expanded capabilities. Let's quickly sift through the key features.

Key features of Bluetooth 5.4


Most of the improvements between the different versions of Bluetooth 5.0 concern the encryption and security aspects of the connection. In the following table, you will find all the differences between the latest versions of Bluetooth 5.0 all the way to version 5.4.

Bluetooth 5.0Bluetooth 5.1Bluetooth 5.2Bluetooth 5.3Bluetooth 5.4
RangeUp to 800 feet
(240 meters)		SameSameSameSame
Speed2 Mbps (LE)
50 Mbps (EDR)		SameSameSameSame
Energy efficiencyGoodGreatGreatExcellentExcellent
ReliabilityGoodGreatGreatExcellentExcellent
SecurityGreatGreatGreatGreatExcellent


Periodic Advertising with Responses (PAwR)


Without getting too technical, this allows a Bluetooth access point to connect and communicate with multiple end nodes bi-directionally. With previous versions of the standard, this simply wasn't possible. This feature is not meant to allow your phone to connect with every Bluetooth gadget you have in your home (sadly), but it's more geared toward the retail sector.

Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) profile

What is Bluetooth 5.4? Everything you need to know

Using PAwR technology, Bluetooth 5.4 makes it possible for a retail store to monitor and change electronic labels on different products remotely. The Electronic Shelf Label profile (ESL) provides all the necessary information and instructions for such connections to be established and managed easily.

Encrypted Advertising Data


This new type of connection with multiple ESL devices requires encryption to preserve confidentiality, avoid tampering, and secure the network. Bluetooth 5.4 provides a standardized way of encrypting data in advertising in order to keep the connection secure.

Conclusion


Well, there you have it. Bluetooth 5.4 brings interesting new features, mainly in the Internet of Things realm, such as better security and improvements in energy efficiency and stability. These steps might not seem huge, given that Bluetooth 5.0 already pushed things such as range (up to 800 feet), low-energy connections, and transfer rates (up to 2Mbps) to the limit, but they are important nonetheless.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

First camera samples with the Galaxy S24 Ultra: here's how they look next to S23 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max
First camera samples with the Galaxy S24 Ultra: here's how they look next to S23 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max
X user is playing with fire as they post Galaxy S24 Ultra unboxing videos in three colors
X user is playing with fire as they post Galaxy S24 Ultra unboxing videos in three colors
Samsung leaks its own Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra hours ahead of official launch event
Samsung leaks its own Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra hours ahead of official launch event
Amazon’s incredible Black Friday deal on the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro returns for a short while
Amazon’s incredible Black Friday deal on the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro returns for a short while
The vanilla Galaxy S23 with 256GB of storage is now irresistibly affordable on Walmart
The vanilla Galaxy S23 with 256GB of storage is now irresistibly affordable on Walmart
You can now snag the 64GB Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) for peanuts at the official retailer
You can now snag the 64GB Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) for peanuts at the official retailer

Latest News

The impressive OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are still heavily discounted on Amazon
The impressive OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are still heavily discounted on Amazon
Get brand-new Galaxy Buds 2 for a whopping 47% off their price on one condition
Get brand-new Galaxy Buds 2 for a whopping 47% off their price on one condition
ESR cases bring MagSafe to the Galaxy S24 series!
ESR cases bring MagSafe to the Galaxy S24 series!
A man on his phone managed to get an AI bot "fired" after it wrote a poem dissing its boss
A man on his phone managed to get an AI bot "fired" after it wrote a poem dissing its boss
WhatsApp to bring a new feature, allowing you to securely share files with people nearby
WhatsApp to bring a new feature, allowing you to securely share files with people nearby
Iowa sues TikTok, wants only Iowans aged 17 and more to use the app
Iowa sues TikTok, wants only Iowans aged 17 and more to use the app
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless