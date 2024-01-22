What is Bluetooth 5.4? Everything you need to know

Fun fact - the Bluetooth symbol consists of two Nordic runes, depicting the first letters from the Danish king name, H and B. Why "Bluetooth?" Well, the king loved blueberries and his teeth were always blue, or so the legend goes.

Evolution of Bluetooth

Bluetooth versions:

Bluetooth 1.x: Basic data transfer capabilities.

Bluetooth 2.x: Enhanced data rate (EDR) for faster data transfer.

Bluetooth 3.x: Introduced Bluetooth High-Speed for faster data transfer over Wi-Fi.

Bluetooth 4.x: Low Energy (LE) introduced for power-efficient communication.

Bluetooth 5.x: Increased range, higher data transfer speeds, and improved power efficiency.

Bluetooth 5.4

Key features of Bluetooth 5.4









Periodic Advertising with Responses (PAwR)



Without getting too technical, this allows a Bluetooth access point to connect and communicate with multiple end nodes bi-directionally. With previous versions of the standard, this simply wasn't possible. This feature is not meant to allow your phone to connect with every Bluetooth gadget you have in your home (sadly), but it's more geared toward the retail sector.



Using PAwR technology, Bluetooth 5.4 makes it possible for a retail store to monitor and change electronic labels on different products remotely. The Electronic Shelf Label profile (ESL) provides all the necessary information and instructions for such connections to be established and managed easily.



This new type of connection with multiple ESL devices requires encryption to preserve confidentiality, avoid tampering, and secure the network. Bluetooth 5.4 provides a standardized way of encrypting data in advertising in order to keep the connection secure.



Conclusion

Conclusion

Well, there you have it. Bluetooth 5.4 brings interesting new features, mainly in the Internet of Things realm, such as better security and improvements in energy efficiency and stability. These steps might not seem huge, given that Bluetooth 5.0 already pushed things such as range (up to 800 feet), low-energy connections, and transfer rates (up to 2Mbps) to the limit, but they are important nonetheless.