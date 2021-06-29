What are macro cameras and how do you use them?0
The average smartphone user has become quite familiar with mobile photography as the increase in image quality and photo-centric apps like Instagram have nurtured a better understanding of photography basics.
What is a macro camera?
A macro camera is mainly dependent on the lens that it uses. Most of the work is done by that lens, and its main job is to magnify the subject. This usually includes getting really close, which means that the camera has to be capable of focusing at much shorter distances than others.
The camera achieves this result thanks to the convex curvature of the macro lens. A convex lens has its glass curved inwards. This concept is not new to humanity, and it has been used in dioptric and magnifying glasses for hundreds of years.
One of the biggest challenges in this type of photography is the shallow depth of field you have to deal with. Basically, the depth of field is how much of your image is in focus. Macro photographers deal with this issue by implementing a technique called focus stacking. Focus stacking is a way for the photographer to combine multiple shots with different areas of focus which results in a clear image.
How to use a macro camera
There are a few tips to follow when getting into the macro world. First thing’s first, like with any photography genre, make sure you have a good amount of light. You need as much of it as possible. The more you have, the easier it will be for the camera to give you a better result.
Another tip that could boost your macro game is finding a way to stabilize your device. This can be achieved by mounting it to a gimbal or tripod. These methods, however, can be rather expensive, so another option is to set a timer on the camera and place it on a surface. That way, you will avoid any shaking affecting your shot.
Are smartphone macro cameras viable?
How popular a smartphone feature is boils down to its usefulness to the regular user. Generally, we don’t find ourselves in many situations where the implementation of such a camera would benefit our mobile needs.
What’s more, most of the macro cameras we see in smartphones are rather underwhelming, and the quality just isn’t there. They are usually slapped on affordable models and some mid-range ones to raise the device’s appeal, following the trend of “More cameras = better phone.”
However, there is something to be said about the potential of this technology. Currently, the low saturation of the feature leaves a gap in the market. If companies like Apple and Samsung decide to invest in macro, it could lead to creative implementations that would benefit users and consequently deliver profit to the manufacturer.
It’s worth noting that some phones like the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the OnePlus 9/9 Pro, have integrated macro modes in the camera app. While they don’t have macro cameras, Samsung and OnePlus have made use of the devices’ ultrawide ones. With the addition of software and AI, the macro shots come out with decent results.
At least for now though, macro cameras will remain a gimmicky part of the smartphone world. Maybe in the future, we will see some innovations that will make them more mainstream and useful in mobile photography.