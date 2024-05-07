Webpages too long? Opera on Android can now summarise them



The latest one is that The latest one is that Aria can now summarize web pages on Android. This handy tool condenses news articles, blog posts, and even research papers into bite-sized summaries that fit right on your screen.









This time-saving feature helps you grasp topics quickly and snag the key points. To use it, just update Opera for Android to the latest version and log in to your Opera account (or create a new one if you haven't already). Next, here's what you need to do:



Go to any text-based web page. Tap the three dots at the top right corner of the Opera Android browser. Choose the "Summarize" option next to the Aria icon. A chat with Aria will pop up, showing you the requested summary.



As mentioned earlier, Aria launched last year, and it basically works like any other AI search companion. The assistant features a chatbot-like interface, providing answers to questions instead of searching the web for them.