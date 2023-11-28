Wear OS 3.5 is now rolling out to Fossil Gen 6 watches amidst reported issues
Fossil smartwatch owners are finally receiving the Wear OS 3.5 update, albeit a bit later than expected. While Wear OS 4 has been available since the summer, Fossil is opting for the incremental Wear OS 3.5 update for its Gen 6 smartwatches.
The update, which includes minor UI tweaks and performance enhancements, began rolling out a week ago and has gradually expanded to more users. However, some users have reported encountering issues, including boot loops, extended installation times, and battery problems.
Overall, the Wear OS 3.5 update for Fossil smartwatches is a welcome improvement, but the delayed rollout and reported issues leave a bit to be desired. Hopefully, Fossil can quickly address the remaining issues and provide a more seamless update experience for its users.
At the time that the issues began to surface, Fossil acknowledged them and even paused the update for a while to address them. The rollout has since resumed, but there's no official word on what specific fixes have been implemented.
If you have a Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch, you can check for the update by going to the Settings app on your watch and then tapping System > Updates. Below are the changes and improvements you can expect to see when you update to Wear OS 3.5:
Wear OS 3.5 update via Fossil settings | Source - Gadgets & Wearables
- Performance improvements: Wear OS 3.5 brings a number of performance improvements, including up to 30% faster app load times.
- Battery lifew optimization: The update also includes battery life optimizations, which should help to extend the life of your watch between charges.
- Interface redesign: Wear OS 3.5 features a revamped interface that makes navigation on your watch's small screen more efficient.
- Fitness tracking enhancements: The update includes some reworked fitness tracking features, thanks to the integration of Fitbit's technology.
- Google services integration: The update includes revamped versions of essential Google apps and services, including the addition of Google Assistant.
- Third-party app support: Google has made efforts to enhance the ecosystem of third-party apps for Wear OS.
