Wear OS 3.5 is now rolling out to Fossil Gen 6 watches amidst reported issues

Performance improvements: Wear OS 3.5 brings a number of performance improvements, including up to 30% faster app load times.

Battery lifew optimization: The update also includes battery life optimizations, which should help to extend the life of your watch between charges.

Interface redesign: Wear OS 3.5 features a revamped interface that makes navigation on your watch's small screen more efficient.

Fitness tracking enhancements: The update includes some reworked fitness tracking features, thanks to the integration of Fitbit's technology.

Google services integration: The update includes revamped versions of essential Google apps and services, including the addition of Google Assistant.

Third-party app support: Google has made efforts to enhance the ecosystem of third-party apps for Wear OS.

Overall, the Wear OS 3.5 update for Fossil smartwatches is a welcome improvement, but the delayed rollout and reported issues leave a bit to be desired. Hopefully, Fossil can quickly address the remaining issues and provide a more seamless update experience for its users.