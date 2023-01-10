Waze’s newest driving experience is all about positivity
Waze is not slowing down when it comes to offering new driving experiences to its customers. We’ve just made it to 2023 and what better way to celebrate the new year than with a new Waze driving experience that advertises positivity.
Famous TV host and star of Queer Eye, Karamo is joining Waze for a new driving experience, offering users a fresh perspective on driving in 2023 to help make journeys more enjoyable. When selected as driving experience, Karamo will encourage drivers to see the positive side of things, “learn to accept what they can’t control and appreciate the journey – not just the destination.”
With all the stress originating from traffic congestion, the new driving experience is likely to come in handy. Although I’m not that sure about the “appreciate the journey” tagline, especially if you’re driving on the same route for years.
Those who wish to try out the new driving experience must select the “Drive with Karamo” banner after tapping “My Waze.” Keep in mind that this will only be available in English, for a limited time.
Using Waze on an everyday basis has become very enjoyable since the company decided to spice up our driving experience. Check it out if you haven’t already!
“I’m so excited to be part of the latest driving experience on Waze, which brings my passion for helping people to drivers everywhere by making every journey on the road a little more positive,” Karamo says.
In any case, here are all the details about the new Karamo driving experience:
- Voice Options: Access Karamo’s voice by visiting the “Waze voice” option within voice & sound settings
- Moods: Choose between two Moods (how drivers appear on the map) – “Calm” and “Centered” – within your profile settings
- Car Icon: Transform your car icon into the Karamobile by accessing the “Car icon” option within map display settings
