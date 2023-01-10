Waze’s newest driving experience is all about positivity

learn to accept what they can’t control and appreciate the journey – not just the destination

I’m so excited to be part of the latest driving experience on Waze, which brings my passion for helping people to drivers everywhere by making every journey on the road a little more positive

Voice Options : Access Karamo’s voice by visiting the “Waze voice” option within voice & sound settings

: Access Karamo’s voice by visiting the “Waze voice” option within voice & sound settings Moods : Choose between two Moods (how drivers appear on the map) – “Calm” and “Centered” – within your profile settings

: Choose between two Moods (how drivers appear on the map) – “Calm” and “Centered” – within your profile settings Car Icon : Transform your car icon into the Karamobile by accessing the “Car icon” option within map display settings