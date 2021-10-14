Notification Center

iOS Android Apps

Waze brings the college football experience to drivers on Android and iOS devices

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Waze launches College Football experience for drivers on Android and iOS devices
Waze has been putting out a lot of new themes for its users all over the world, but the new experience released this week is aimed at US users only. Thanks to a partnership with Goodyear, Waze is bringing its users the College Football experience beyond the stadium to the roads.

Although it will only be available for a limited time, Waze announced that its users will be able to download it starting this week and through January 31, 2022, so plenty of time to do that. If you’re living in the United States, you can now select the Goodyear Blimp icon to guide you to your destination.

Additionally, drivers can receive navigation instruction from famous college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit as the voice for their trips on Waze. Furthermore, all 129 D1 college football stadiums will be marked on the Waze map to make it easier for fans to travel to their favorite stadium.

On a side note, Goodyear will be hosting a sweepstakes now through November 13. Fans who submit their predictions on the teams who will make it to the championships will have a chance to win tickets to the 2021 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic and the 2022 CFP National Championship.

