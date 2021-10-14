Waze brings the college football experience to drivers on Android and iOS devices

Waze brings the college football experience to drivers on Android and iOS devices0
Although it will only be available for a limited time, Waze announced that its users will be able to download it starting this week and through January 31, 2022, so plenty of time to do that. If you’re living in the United States, you can now select the Goodyear Blimp icon to guide you to your destination.
On a side note, Goodyear will be hosting a sweepstakes now through November 13. Fans who submit their predictions on the teams who will make it to the championships will have a chance to win tickets to the 2021 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic and the 2022 CFP National Championship.