Waze makes it easier to navigate through wintry weather

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Dec 11, 2019, 2:04 AM
Waze announced that starting this week, driving through wintry landscapes will be a bit easier thanks to a new feature the developer is adding to its navigational app. The new feature lets Waze users report snow conditions in real-time, as well as view reports of winter weather hazards on the map overview before they decide to take a trip or not.

Developed in collaboration with the Virginia Department of Transportation, the new snow reporting feature allows Waze users from over 185 countries where the app is accessible to learn about the weather and road conditions during winter weather. The new feature goes beyond just snow reporting, as Wazers will be able to indicate roads that haven't been plowed and are almost impractical.

What makes the feature even more useful is that the Virginia Department of Transportation plans to monitor all reports coming from the navigational app during this winter, and decide how they can use the data into their operations for the following winter.

The new feature can be found in the latest version of Waze under Hazards / Weather / Unplowed Road. With the addition of the new feature, Waze users can now report about five weather conditions such as fog, hail, flood, ice, and snow.

