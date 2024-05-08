Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Last chance to snatch the perfect Mother's Day gift at a discount and get it in time for her holiday!
Last chance to snatch the perfect Mother's Day gift at a discount and get it in time for her holiday!
PhoneArena unveils the ultimate collector’s book for phone enthusiasts
PhoneArena unveils the ultimate collector’s book for phone enthusiasts

Want the new iPad Pro or iPad Air? Well, prepare to bring your own charger in the EU and UK

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Want the new iPad Pro or iPad Air? Well, prepare to bring your own charger in the EU and UK
Apple just unveiled its newest tablets, the iPad Pro M4 (2024) and the iPad Air M2 (2024). You can already pre-order them in many places, and they are set to start shipping next week. But if you're ordering in certain countries, there's a little hiccup you might not be too happy about.

Pre-order 11-inch iPad Air M2 at Amazon

The new iPad Air M2 with an 11-inch screen is already available for pre-order at Amazon.com. The newly released tablet boasts a powerful M2 processor, giving you incredible performance.
Pre-order at Amazon

iPad Pro 13-inch (2024): Pre-order at Amazon

Need a larger screen? In such a case, you can pre-order the larger iPad Pro M4 at Amazon. With its impressive M4 chipset, this tablet gives you the ultimate iPad experience.
Pre-order at Amazon

In the European Union and the UK, the new iPad Pro and iPad Air models don't come with a charger in the box anymore. It might catch you off guard, considering this is the first time Apple's pulled this move with its tablets, even though iPhones have been charger-free for a while now.

The move to ditch the charger might bum out some customers, but it's likely driven by environmental concerns. Apple says cutting out the charger helps cut down on electronic waste. Many people already have chargers from previous iPhones or iPads, so tossing in a new one with each device just adds to the waste.
 
Still, you'll probably need to snag one at some point anyway, which leads to another possible reason. Not including a charger might allow Apple to increase its profit margin.

Another reason Apple might be skipping the charger is to cut down on production costs. The idea could be to eventually pass those savings on to us, the consumers, in the form of a lower price tag, but that hasn't really happened yet.
 
Some people believe there are other motives too, like nudging users toward newer tech like wireless charging. But let's be honest, the charger move has sparked quite a debate. Some say it's a hassle for us consumers and just a cash grab for Apple. On the flip side, some think it's a win for the environment.


Regardless of why, just a heads up: if you are buying one of the new iPads in the EU or the UK, there's no charger in the box. So, keep that in mind before you hit that order button. And hey, if you're curious to learn more about them, check out our iPad Pro M4 (2024) preview to get the scoop on the latest Pro models, both sporting OLED screens this time around.

And if you're not looking to go all out with the Pro and prefer something lighter, here's the deal: this time, you've got two sizes to pick from. So, be sure to peep the new iPad Air M2 (2024) review for all the deets.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile celebrating Mint purchase with new and upgraded perks for customers
T-Mobile celebrating Mint purchase with new and upgraded perks for customers
4 billion Android users who downloaded apps flagged by Microsoft need to take some actions to stay safe
4 billion Android users who downloaded apps flagged by Microsoft need to take some actions to stay safe
Grab the JBL Xtreme 3 at its Black Friday price on Amazon and enjoy blasting tunes on the cheap
Grab the JBL Xtreme 3 at its Black Friday price on Amazon and enjoy blasting tunes on the cheap
Researcher answers the age-old question: which platform is more secure, iOS or Android?
Researcher answers the age-old question: which platform is more secure, iOS or Android?
Prices for the Motorola Edge (2022) remain too good to be true on Amazon
Prices for the Motorola Edge (2022) remain too good to be true on Amazon
Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15
Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15

Latest News

Meta globally testing cross-posting from Instagram to Threads
Meta globally testing cross-posting from Instagram to Threads
Google Messages will let you add personality to voice recordings
Google Messages will let you add personality to voice recordings
The recently released Garmin Vivoactive 5 enjoys a 17% discount through Amazon's rare deal
The recently released Garmin Vivoactive 5 enjoys a 17% discount through Amazon's rare deal
Expensive Google Pixel 8a myth lives on Verizon but it can be free with a Disney+ bundle
Expensive Google Pixel 8a myth lives on Verizon but it can be free with a Disney+ bundle
Samsung teams up with IBM to offer customers increased mobile device security
Samsung teams up with IBM to offer customers increased mobile device security
Galaxy Z Fold 6 screen protector leak shows a tad wider, but still very narrow cover display
Galaxy Z Fold 6 screen protector leak shows a tad wider, but still very narrow cover display
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless