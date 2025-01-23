This is how much an iPhone's valuation declines every year

Back Market is a website where consumers can sell their unwanted, previously used devices or buy refurbished technology. Smartphones are no different than a new car. Once you drive your new car off the dealership's lot, the valuation of the vehicle declines According to Back Market, iPhone units also lose some of their value as soon as the phone is taken out of the box for the first time. Based on its trade-in figures, Back Market says that over the course of a year, the typical iPhone will lose 36% of its trade-in value.





The point is that the longer you keep your old iPhones lying in a drawer collecting dust, the more money you are letting slip through your fingers. Back Market has discovered that 81% of respondents have at least one unused tech device sitting at home while 55% have three or more such devices taking up space somewhere. Turning to smartphones specifically, 72% of people have an old phone sitting around doing nothing.











Wait too long to agree to trade-in your older iPhone and it becomes less valuable. Yes, there are examples. Back Market says that a 2016 iPhone still has a trade-in valuation of $16 while a 2017 iPhone, one year younger, can be worth as much as $39 to the phone's owner in a trade. Someone selling a 2019 iPhone model could take in $69 by finding a trade-in deal for the phone. Those with a 2023 iPhone have a decision to make. They can generate as much as $450 right now by including it as part of a trade-in package. Holding on to your older iPhones will not help you receive a higher price for these handsets when you finally agree to include them in a trade.





While 43% of those surveyed by Back Market estimate that their unused tech is worth over $100, only 18% ever sell their old devices. So why are people holding on to their old tech devices?

51% keep their old tech "just in case" they want to use it again although most never do.

40% don't know how to sell their used devices, so they end up keeping them, losing money.

20% simply forget that they have an older tech product until it is practically worthless.







The interesting thing is that 69% would sell their old tech if they had an inkling of how much their tech is worth. Keep in mind that every time a new iPhone series is unveiled the trade-in valuations for older models drop like a rock. Would you rather sell or trade-in your old iPhone when it has a decent valuation attached to it, or would you prefer to wait until your old iPhone is nearly worthless? I think you know the answer to that question.