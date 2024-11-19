Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!

VPN by Google may be coming to the Pixel Tablet after all

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Google's colorful logo on a blurred background.
Back in June, VPN by Google rolled out to older Pixel phones. However, the Pixel Tablet was excluded from the devices getting support for this feature. Now, this may be changing.

Officially, the Pixel-exclusive VPN is available for the Pixel 7 and newer. The Pixel Tablet was not included in the Feature Drop list that delivered the feature, but it's true that Google never mentioned VPN when referring to the tablet.

When Google started rolling out the VPN, the app was briefly available for the Pixel Tablet via the Play Store. However, Google disabled the Tablet from signing in via a server-side update, and the Play listing then said the Pixel Tablet was an incompatible device.


Interestingly enough, Pixel Tablet users running the Android 15 November patch (stable, not beta) that had the VPN by Google app installed, have noticed it was working over the past week. It also established a connection on device restart/power up and reportedly the settings page is fully functional as well.

The Google Play Store listing for the app still says that the Pixel Tablet isn't compatible with the app, though.

And even more curious is the fact that some users report (via Android Authority) the VPN by Google being pre-installed on the Pixel Tablet with Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1, and with that update, the Play Store listing no longer lists the tablet as being an incompatible device.

The changes are not visible to everyone at the moment, and it is not clear whether or not they will become official. I am not a developer but I see no reason why the Pixel Tablet would be incompatible with a VPN service, so I do hope Google is working on bringing the app to tablet users.

VPN is very useful if you like to keep your internet browsing private. It creates an encrypted tunnel between your device and the server you're accessing, making it impossible for hackers to eavesdrop on whatever it is you're doing online.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Time has come to say goodbye to T-Mobile app after 12 years
Time has come to say goodbye to T-Mobile app after 12 years
T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
AT&T wants to shut down a network with only 52 users (UPDATE: AT&T responds)
AT&T wants to shut down a network with only 52 users (UPDATE: AT&T responds)
US Cellular sells its 5G network spectrum that T-Mobile didn't get
US Cellular sells its 5G network spectrum that T-Mobile didn't get
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
This better not be happening: YouTube Premium users are seeing ads
This better not be happening: YouTube Premium users are seeing ads

Latest News

At 50% off, the Razr (2023) sells for just under $350, making it the most affordable foldable out there
At 50% off, the Razr (2023) sells for just under $350, making it the most affordable foldable out there
After 20+ years, Apple is finally making another dedicated camera - but the wrong kind
After 20+ years, Apple is finally making another dedicated camera - but the wrong kind
Asus ROG Phone 9 and 9 Pro specs leak once again ahead of official announcement
Asus ROG Phone 9 and 9 Pro specs leak once again ahead of official announcement
Do not use this password since it will take a hacker just one second to figure it out
Do not use this password since it will take a hacker just one second to figure it out
Google reportedly working on a Pixel Tablet 2 with keyboard case
Google reportedly working on a Pixel Tablet 2 with keyboard case
My iPhone 15 Pro Max is no longer naked thanks to a new protective and customizable case
My iPhone 15 Pro Max is no longer naked thanks to a new protective and customizable case
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless