VPN by Google may be coming to the Pixel Tablet after all
Back in June, VPN by Google rolled out to older Pixel phones. However, the Pixel Tablet was excluded from the devices getting support for this feature. Now, this may be changing.
Officially, the Pixel-exclusive VPN is available for the Pixel 7 and newer. The Pixel Tablet was not included in the Feature Drop list that delivered the feature, but it's true that Google never mentioned VPN when referring to the tablet.
Interestingly enough, Pixel Tablet users running the Android 15 November patch (stable, not beta) that had the VPN by Google app installed, have noticed it was working over the past week. It also established a connection on device restart/power up and reportedly the settings page is fully functional as well.
The Google Play Store listing for the app still says that the Pixel Tablet isn't compatible with the app, though.
The changes are not visible to everyone at the moment, and it is not clear whether or not they will become official. I am not a developer but I see no reason why the Pixel Tablet would be incompatible with a VPN service, so I do hope Google is working on bringing the app to tablet users.
When Google started rolling out the VPN, the app was briefly available for the Pixel Tablet via the Play Store. However, Google disabled the Tablet from signing in via a server-side update, and the Play listing then said the Pixel Tablet was an incompatible device.
Image Credit - 9to5Google
And even more curious is the fact that some users report (via Android Authority) the VPN by Google being pre-installed on the Pixel Tablet with Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1, and with that update, the Play Store listing no longer lists the tablet as being an incompatible device.
VPN is very useful if you like to keep your internet browsing private. It creates an encrypted tunnel between your device and the server you're accessing, making it impossible for hackers to eavesdrop on whatever it is you're doing online.
