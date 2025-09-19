Vivo revealed the design and colors of its Galaxy S26 challenger in new teasers

The X300 series is coming soon with an improved design.

Last year's Vivo X200. | Image Credit - PhoneArena

After Apple has launched the iPhone 17 series, and before the Galaxy S26 premiere, it’s time for everyone else to release their flagship contenders. Vivo is one of the most active manufacturers, and now we have official images of the design of its upcoming devices.

You can see the back design of the Vivo X300 and X300 Pro


After releasing a teaser comparing the camera bumps of the X300 and X300 Pro with that of the iPhone 17 Pro, Vivo has officially revealed (source in Chinese) the full design of the rear of both devices. The company has also shown some of the color options for both devices, although the launch date for the X300 lineup is still unclear.



Both the X300 and X300 Pro appear to have a flatter design than last year’s Vivo X200. They have flat frames and rounded corners, and the flash module is now on the left side. 

Vivo has shared an image of the X300, which has versions in light blue and light pink colors. The X300 Pro has a more prominent camera bump and appears in dark gray and beige color variants. It is very likely that Vivo will offer more colors, but there’s no official information.

Focused on the camera specs



Both X300 models have triple cameras, but their specs are quite distinct. The more prominent camera bump on the X300 Pro houses a 200 MP APO telephoto lens, while the base X300 model will feature a 200 MP sensor on the main camera. 

Both devices are expected to rely on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset and LTPO displays with brightness that can go as low as 1 nit. The company says that both models will be slimmer and lighter than their predecessors. As for the Vivo X300 Ultra – that one is rumored to feature two 200MP cameras.

Different is good


In a world of Pixel 10 copies, having a company with a different approach to the rear design of a smartphone is refreshing. Vivo is certainly not breaking any new ground, but the circular camera bump looks good and works well, so sticking to it is not the worst idea.

