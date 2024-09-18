Vivo V40e specs and price range leaked ahead of launch

Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Vivo V40e
Vivo has several new phones in the pipeline, including some very interesting flagships, but the V40e is one of the devices that are expected to land earlier. The V40e is supposed to be Vivo’s thinnest smartphone with a 5,500 mAh battery to be launched in India, but this won’t come cheap, at least according to the latest report.

Although we already know the V40e will be equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 7300 processor, many of the phone’s key specs remained a mystery until recently. The folks at SmartPrix claim that Vivo’s V40e will be a pretty premium mid-ranger thanks to its display, camera and battery.

According to the cited report, the V40e will boast a stunning 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits peak brightness. Also, the phone will be powered by a huge 5,500 mAh battery and will feature IP65 rating for water and dust resistance.

Another interesting piece of information is related to the camera configuration. The upcoming V40e is rumored to pack a dual camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 main sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

Also, Vivo’s mid-range smartphone is expected to feature an impressive 50-megapixel selfie snapper. The V40e will be available in two variants based on the amount of memory: 8/128GB and 8/256GB.

Unsurprisingly, the phone will ship with Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14 right out of the box. Also, the V40e is a 5G phone, which could be a deciding factor for some customers.

When it comes to prices, apparently the Vivo V40e will cost between Rs 20,000 ($240 / €215) and Rs 30,000 ($360 / €320). The phone will be available in two colors: Monsoon Green and Royal Bronze.

As mentioned in our previous report, the Vivo V40e is expected to be launched in India by the end of India. It’s unlikely that Vivo will schedule a dedicated event for the V40e, so this is probably going to be silently introduced in the country very soon.
