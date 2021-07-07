Check these concept renders of a Vivo smartphone with a built-in camera drone





Pretty incredible, isn't it? Of course, it's worth noting that those are just concept renders based on a Vivo patent. In the end, the phone might look completely different than shown here, if it even gets released. But either way, this is quite a fascinating concept phone.





Realistically even the smallest drones in the world right now aren't as thin as this one needs to be in order to fit inside of a phone. Drones nearly as thin as a smartphone actually do exist, but we have to consider that this one is planned to be packing at least two cameras, and obviously – also needs enough room inside for a battery. So we can suspect that a drone like it would result in a rather thick and heavy phone.