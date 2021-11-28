Notification Center

Android Tablets

Vivo’s next Android device is a very powerful tablet

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Vivo’s next Android device is a very powerful tablet
Vivo’s smartphone business flourished in the last couple of year soon after Huawei’s fall into disgrace. The Chinese company has been active on all fronts, so it’s no wonder that the next Android device it plans to bring to the masses is a very powerful tablet.

Tipped by Digital Chat Station (in Chinese), the upcoming Vivo Pad, or whatever it might be called in the end, will be equipped with a high-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. Little else is know about the slate, but a Vivo tablet with an 8,040 mAh battery was recently listed on TUV’s website (via GSMArena).

According to the same source, Vivo’s tablet is likely to arrive on the market sometime next year. Also, it’s expected that more manufacturers will enter the high-end tablet market in 2022. We might see this kind of products more often starting next year, including small-sized gaming tablets, flagship tablets with large OLED displays, and even tablets with e-ink displays.

Although Vivo’s tablet is likely to make its debut in China initially, we’d like to think that the manufacturer will bring it to other regions like Europe. Unfortunately, there’s little to no chance to see this one coming to North America.

