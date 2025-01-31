Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Vivaldi for iOS receives major update that adds translate tool, better speed dials, more

Apps
Vivaldi smarter Speed Dials
Vivaldi's smarter Speed Dials | Image credit: Vivaldi
Vivaldi is one of the browsers that Android and iOS fans can choose to use instead of the default one. Although not as popular as Safari, Chrome or Samsung Internet Browser, Vivaldi is a decent alternative to these browsers, which sometime feel too bloated with filler features.

If you’re an iPhone/iPad user and haven’t tried Vivaldi yet, now would be a good time since the browser has just received a major update that adds a wide range of new features that further improve the browsing experience.

One of the highlights of Vivaldi 7.1 is the Translate feature, which is powered by Lingvanex, a built-in translation tool that allows users to instantly translate entire web pages or selected text into over 100 languages.

Vivaldi's new default search engines | Image credit: Vivaldi

Unlike other translation tools, Vivaldi Translates ensures that the user’s activity remains private. This means that there’s no tracking, no profiling, and no peeking behind the curtain while using this feature.

Another interesting addition to the app is smarter Speed Dials. The new Speed Dials are faster and more intuitive with a new Add Speed Dial dialog, which shows sections for Popular and Frequently Visited sites.

Also, with Vivaldi 7.1 it’s now easier to save your favorite pages. A new Add Page to menu item, users can quickly save the current page to the Start Page, Bookmarks, Reading List, or even directly to the device’s Home Screen.

Besides that, Vivaldi announced it has added new default search engines, which will help the browser remain free and independent. Vivaldi’s partner search engines generate revenue for the browser whenever they’re accessed: Startpage, Ecosia, DuckDuckGo and Qwant.

Send Tab to Device option | Image credit: Vivaldi

Furthermore, Vivaldi added a Send Tab to Device option, which allows users to instantly share tabs between Vivaldi-enabled devices. As part of this update, Vivaldi fine-tuned search suggestions in the Address Bar to fit every user’s scenario.

Vivaldi 7.1 for iOS is now available for download via the App Store. Those who already have the browser installed on their iOS devices can update to version 7.1 to benefit from all the new features and improvements announced this week.
Cosmin Vasile
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

