Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Vivaldi brings multiple windows support to iPad, improves dark mode

By
0comments
Vivaldi brings multiple windows support to iPad, improves dark mode
Vivaldi made it to iOS back in September and had its first major update three months later. However, the browser still lacks some important features compared with the Android version.

Hopefully, the latest update brings the iOS browser closer to its Android counterpart. Announced earlier this month, a new Vivaldi update is making its way to iPads.

The highlight of this update is multiple windows support, which allows users to view two or three Vivaldi windows open side-by-side on their iPads. The windows can be resized and managed with a tap, drag, and swipe.

In fact, Vivaldi users can create as many windows they want for all their different tasks and work modes. Also, Vivaldi enables additional iPad features like always-on-top Slide Over Mode.

Besides adding multiple windows support, the latest Vivaldi update improves dark mode. The Force Dark Theme setting, which was rolled out a few updates ago, now follows the system color scheme when the automatic browser theme color is used.



More importantly, Forced Dark Theme automatically designs a dark mode color scheme for websites that don’t usually have a dark mode. Not to mention that users can enable Force Dark Theme for all webpages by setting the color preference to dark.

Last but not least, two other Vivaldi features received some upgrades: Notes and Bookmarks. The built-in Notes now allows users to sort their notes by title, creation date, last-change date, and more. The same goes for bookmarks, which can now be sorted by title, nickname, creation date, and kind (folders first).
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Featured Stories

Weekly deals under $100: Awesome Apple AirPods 2, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and more exciting offers
Weekly deals under $100: Awesome Apple AirPods 2, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and more exciting offers
Galaxy S25 Ultra chip redesign will improve performance
Galaxy S25 Ultra chip redesign will improve performance
Why TikTok is never leaving the US, and how the Chinese app changed the world forever
Why TikTok is never leaving the US, and how the Chinese app changed the world forever
Apple Samsung rumor heats up talks about foldable iPhone
Apple Samsung rumor heats up talks about foldable iPhone
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers can breathe a sigh of (temporary) relief as unwelcome change delayed
T-Mobile customers can breathe a sigh of (temporary) relief as unwelcome change delayed
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon fined for lying about their unlimited data plans
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon fined for lying about their unlimited data plans
The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is on sale at a significant discount and includes free top-tier earbuds
The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is on sale at a significant discount and includes free top-tier earbuds
US Cellular to be acquired by T-Mobile and Verizon (report)
US Cellular to be acquired by T-Mobile and Verizon (report)
For the first time since 2021, Samsung will sell a Galaxy S Ultra phone with this amount of memory
For the first time since 2021, Samsung will sell a Galaxy S Ultra phone with this amount of memory
The highly-anticipated Motorola Razr Plus (2024) leaks in new live images
The highly-anticipated Motorola Razr Plus (2024) leaks in new live images

Latest News

Design shakeup? OnePlus 13 and 13R leak hints at distinct looks
Design shakeup? OnePlus 13 and 13R leak hints at distinct looks
Stunning Edge+ (2023) bundle deal with the complete Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) kit awaits your attention
Stunning Edge+ (2023) bundle deal with the complete Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) kit awaits your attention
Amazon is now selling the cheapest iPad Pro with Apple M4 at a $50 discount with no catches
Amazon is now selling the cheapest iPad Pro with Apple M4 at a $50 discount with no catches
Meta expands paid verification service for businesses, promises to bring it to WhatsApp
Meta expands paid verification service for businesses, promises to bring it to WhatsApp
Warner Bros. Discovery reportedly preparing new Max price hike
Warner Bros. Discovery reportedly preparing new Max price hike
The newly-released Beats Solo 4 are 25% off on Amazon, but only for a short while
The newly-released Beats Solo 4 are 25% off on Amazon, but only for a short while
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless