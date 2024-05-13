Vivaldi brings multiple windows support to iPad, improves dark mode
Vivaldi made it to iOS back in September and had its first major update three months later. However, the browser still lacks some important features compared with the Android version.
Hopefully, the latest update brings the iOS browser closer to its Android counterpart. Announced earlier this month, a new Vivaldi update is making its way to iPads.
In fact, Vivaldi users can create as many windows they want for all their different tasks and work modes. Also, Vivaldi enables additional iPad features like always-on-top Slide Over Mode.
More importantly, Forced Dark Theme automatically designs a dark mode color scheme for websites that don’t usually have a dark mode. Not to mention that users can enable Force Dark Theme for all webpages by setting the color preference to dark.
Last but not least, two other Vivaldi features received some upgrades: Notes and Bookmarks. The built-in Notes now allows users to sort their notes by title, creation date, last-change date, and more. The same goes for bookmarks, which can now be sorted by title, nickname, creation date, and kind (folders first).
