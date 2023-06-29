Verizon's all-digital Visible unit has a deal on the Pixel Fold that starts on July 18th

July is almost here already which means that from now through next Wednesday, July 5th, Verizon's all-digital wireless unit Visible is still offering $5 a month off of its Visible plan for new subscribers. For $25 per month per line (taxes and fees included), you get unlimited talk, text, and data. This plan does support 5G and LTE connectivity, but keep in mind that the 5G service for this plan is limited to Verizon's slower low-band 5G.





The Visible plan includes unlimited calls and texts from the U.S. to Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and Saipan. In times of heavy traffic for the Nationwide 5G and LTE networks, your data speed may get throttled. This plan also offers unlimited mobile hotspot capabilities for one device at speeds up to 5Mbps. During times of heavy traffic, your hotspot speed might get throttled. When you're in the States, you can make unlimited calls and send unlimited messages to Canada and Mexico. And spam is blocked before it even gets to your phone. Again, this plan is $25 per month unless you wait until July 6th or later to subscribe when the price reverts back to $30 per month.

Get unlimited mid-band 5G from Verizon's Ultra Wideband service by subscribing to Visible+







If you want faster 5G data speeds, the Visible+ plan is $45 per month (fees and taxes included) and it uses both Verizon's Nationwide 5G and its C-band Ultra Wideband signals. The latter delivers a download data speed up to 10 times faster (from personal experience) than Nationwide 5G. And yes, Visible+ has 4G LTE connectivity. With this plan, you can use your phone as a mobile hotspot with unlimited data speed of up to 5Mbps.











This plan also offers $10 off on Verizon home internet, spam protection, and unlimited calls and texts to Canada and Mexico when you're in the States. It also provides talk, text, and unlimited data when traveling in Mexico and Canada, plus the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. International calling is included from the U.S. to 30+ countries. You can call up to 500 minutes per month at no additional cost. With the Visible+ plan, you also can partake in unlimited texting internationally from the U.S. to over 200 countries & territories worldwide.

Visible will welcome the Pixel Fold to its lineup starting in July 18th







Now here's the big news. Starting on July 18th you can buy the Pixel Fold from Visible and receive a $200 gift card back. Here's how it works. Join Visible and sign up for the Visible+ plan and create your account. Within 30 days of purchasing the Pixel Fold from Visible, transfer your number from an eligible carrier. Set up your SIM and activate the phone. After completing 3 full months of service payments on the Visible+ plan, you will receive an email with a code to redeem your virtual gift card.





The Pixel Fold will be available in Obsidian with 256GB of storage and will be priced at $1,799; it can be financed through Affirm for 36 months ($49.97 per month).







You can also test out the Visible network free for 15 days without having to produce a credit card number. You just need to have an unlocked iPhone XS/XR or later. The thing about Visible is that while it doesn't have any physical retail stores, it does have a chat team that you can get in contact with 24 hours a day, seven days a week. And since Visible uses Verizon's networks, its signals cover 99% of the U.S. population.





Some say that wireless firms like Visible are the wave of the future since subscribers can take care of everything from the comfort of home without having to drive to a crowded store and be forced to deal with company reps. Still, not everyone is tech savvy which means that old-school retail stores are still necessary for now. But if you do know what you're doing, an all-digital wireless provider might save you some money in the long run.

