Virgin Media O2 expands its apprenticeship programs in the UK
If you live in the UK and are unsure whether to further your education at a university or start working, you would probably like to know that Virgin Media O2 has just expanded its apprenticeship programs. As the company announced in a blog post, it has created new apprenticeship schemes and now welcomes applications for positions across the UK.
In its blog post, the company also shared results from a survey that it had financed, according to which nearly 57% of 11- to 18-year-olds consider an apprenticeship to earn money and, as Virgin Media O2 said, "experience working life sooner." The research also shows that many young people prefer not to further their education at a university because of the cost of student life. 31% of survey respondents feel that continuing their studies will put them in financial difficulty, and 28% think university is a bad idea due to the rising cost of living.
Currently, Virgin Media O2 offers around 70 apprentice positions across England and Scotland, with additional openings expected in the near future. The available roles, at the moment, are for Network Design Engineering, Network Implementation, Fibre Engineering, and Network Cable Delivery throughout the UK. And for many of the positions, the company doesn't require prior qualifications or GCSE grades.
Furthermore, according to Virgin Media O2, all jobs are offered on a permanent contract and have a starting salary of at least £19,000, which, as per the company's words, is "well above the UK's average for an apprenticeship scheme." Virgin Media O2 also claims that it "invests heavily in training," and trainees receive training and support worth £6,000 to £27,000 during their apprenticeship.
