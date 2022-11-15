UK carrier Virgin Media launches Black Friday deals for two of its M350 bundles

Galaxy S22 Ultra early Black Friday deal

You probably know that Black Friday is almost here. This is the time when you can, of course, buy a smartphone, a smartwatch, or a tablet at a lucrative discount. But this Black Friday, those living in the UK can also save big time on a new broadband internet connection from Virgin Media.

As the carrier recently announced in a blog post, until November 28th, new customers can get two of its M350 internet bundles with massive discounts. The M350 fiber-only plan gives you average download and upload speeds of 362Mbps and 36Mbps, respectively, and can now be yours for just £27 per month. Its usual price is £56, so by taking up that offer, your total savings will be £522. The plan comes with an 18-month contract.

Furthermore, new M350 fiber-only customers can now get Virgin Media's Stream service for free without paying the usual £35 activation fee. Stream is a service that combines live TV, on-demand apps, popular streaming subscriptions, and must-watch movies all in one place. With it, you also get 10% credit back on your added subscriptions via your Virgin Media bill.

However, if you want to have a traditional TV package on top of your internet, you can now get the Bigger M350 bundle for just £39 per month on an 18-month contract. The bundle's usual price is £69, so this means that you will save £540 in the process.

If you want a new phone instead, feel free to check out our top Virgin Media and O2 phone deals. And if you are rocking with another UK carrier, you can check out our best Vodafone phone deals, best Three phone deals, and best EE phone deals.
