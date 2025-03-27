Verizon wants to be everywhere and its latest plan proves it





During the NewStreet Research and BCG Future of Connectivity Leaders Conference 2025, Verizon laid out its strategy for growth in the competitive mobile market. The company is focusing on boosting subscriber numbers and expanding broadband coverage while keeping an eye on aggressive promotions from rivals.



A key part of Verizon's plan is widening its broadband footprint. Following its Frontier acquisition, the company aims to reach 35-40 million households. Right now, Verizon's fixed wireless access covers 60 million homes and businesses, but the goal is to push that number to 90 million in the coming years. The carrier continues to offer both fiber through its Fios network and fixed wireless access in other areas.





– Frank Boulben, Chief Revenue Officer at Verizon , March 2025



Verizon is taking a wait-and-see approach, evaluating whether accelerating its broadband rollout would be the right move. Still, according to Boulben, fiber adoption is expected to rise significantly in the coming years and while it may not reach the same level as cable penetration, it is still set to expand in a big way.





– Frank Boulben, Chief Revenue Officer at Verizon , March 2025



Verizon's CRO also shared some intriguing updates beyond the fiber expansion. For one, more than half of Verizon's customers have already switched to MyPlan, making it the fastest migration in the carrier's history. On top of that, Verizon has sold 7 million perks at an average of $10 each and by the end of the year, it expects to surpass 14 million. At this scale, perks are no longer just an added customer benefit – they are turning into a lucrative business of their own.



As for satellite connectivity, Verizon isn't fully sold on the idea just yet. While it has a partnership with AST to bring voice and some data services toward the end of this year or early next year, it still sees satellite as a niche feature. According to Boulben, most people aren't eager to pay for it and the pricing from competitors – like T-Mobile – seems a bit too steep.




