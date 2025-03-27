The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is discounted here!
You can still snatch great Amazon Spring Sale deals on Samsung, Google, and more!
Amazon Deals Are Blooming
You can still snatch great Amazon Spring Sale deals on Samsung, Google, and more!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Verizon wants to be everywhere and its latest plan proves it

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Verizon
Verizon's logo in red displayed over a black background.
Verizon recently unveiled its roadmap, offering more details on what is coming, including a focus on AI and satellite connectivity for its users. And now, the carrier has shared further insights into its future plans.

During the NewStreet Research and BCG Future of Connectivity Leaders Conference 2025, Verizon laid out its strategy for growth in the competitive mobile market. The company is focusing on boosting subscriber numbers and expanding broadband coverage while keeping an eye on aggressive promotions from rivals.

A key part of Verizon's plan is widening its broadband footprint. Following its Frontier acquisition, the company aims to reach 35-40 million households. Right now, Verizon's fixed wireless access covers 60 million homes and businesses, but the goal is to push that number to 90 million in the coming years. The carrier continues to offer both fiber through its Fios network and fixed wireless access in other areas.

So with the acquisition of Frontier, we will be, by the end of twenty twenty six, close to 30,000,000. We said that post closing, we will invest in at least 1,000,000, so 1,000,000 plus new open for sale fiber households every year. And we've indicated our goal to be at 35,000,000 to 40,000,000 within a few years. If you combine that with the 90,000,000 footprint on FWA, we'll be able to serve the vast majority of U. S.
– Frank Boulben, Chief Revenue Officer at Verizon, March 2025

Verizon appears to be taking a more cautious approach to fiber expansion compared to its biggest rivals T-Mobile and AT&T. The latter, for example, is reportedly in exclusive talks to acquire Lumen Technologies' consumer fiber business in a deal that could exceed $5.5 billion. If that deal goes through, AT&T could see rapid growth in the fiber space.

Meanwhile, Verizon is taking a wait-and-see approach, evaluating whether accelerating its broadband rollout would be the right move. Still, according to Boulben, fiber adoption is expected to rise significantly in the coming years and while it may not reach the same level as cable penetration, it is still set to expand in a big way.

What I think we can say with a degree of certainty is that fiber penetration will continue to grow substantially in the coming years, probably not as high as the cable penetration is today, but substantially higher. The bulk of it will be the top two players of today, so us and AT&T. What will happen beyond that is speculation. What also is important to note is that the cable companies play also in that convergence game, but it benefits us as their wholesale provider.
– Frank Boulben, Chief Revenue Officer at Verizon, March 2025

Verizon's CRO also shared some intriguing updates beyond the fiber expansion. For one, more than half of Verizon's customers have already switched to MyPlan, making it the fastest migration in the carrier's history. On top of that, Verizon has sold 7 million perks at an average of $10 each and by the end of the year, it expects to surpass 14 million. At this scale, perks are no longer just an added customer benefit – they are turning into a lucrative business of their own.

Recommended Stories
Overall, the appeal of MyPlan is its simplicity. Customers can pick a plan based on network performance – good, better or best – while also having the option to add perks and save money. Given its flexibility, it is no surprise that adoption has been quick.

As for satellite connectivity, Verizon isn't fully sold on the idea just yet. While it has a partnership with AST to bring voice and some data services toward the end of this year or early next year, it still sees satellite as a niche feature. According to Boulben, most people aren't eager to pay for it and the pricing from competitors – like T-Mobile – seems a bit too steep.

Maybe they have a stronger need for coverage. As I said, there are half a million of square miles they do not cover today. We believe that it's important for customers to have absolute peace of mind in case they need emergency service. So emergency SMS everywhere in the country from a land mass standpoint. That's critical and we're offering it today with a global star on Apple and with Skylo on Android.
– Frank Boulben, Chief Revenue Officer at Verizon, March 2025
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Finally! A flip phone that actually makes sense and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
Finally! A flip phone that actually makes sense and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
A Verizon customer stayed for 20 years, now they're rethinking everything
A Verizon customer stayed for 20 years, now they're rethinking everything
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill
T-Mobile takes FCC to court for fining it for not upholding commitment to users
T-Mobile takes FCC to court for fining it for not upholding commitment to users

Latest News

Galaxy S25 Edge dummy units show up looking every bit the slim icon we expected
Galaxy S25 Edge dummy units show up looking every bit the slim icon we expected
Wi-Fi 7 could be the secret sauce for 6G and T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T should be watching closely
Wi-Fi 7 could be the secret sauce for 6G and T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T should be watching closely
Samsung's surprisingly premium Galaxy Buds FE are shockingly affordable for a limited time
Samsung's surprisingly premium Galaxy Buds FE are shockingly affordable for a limited time
The iPad mini A17 Pro is at its second-best price for Amazon's Spring Sale
The iPad mini A17 Pro is at its second-best price for Amazon's Spring Sale
Oppo Find X8 Ultra takes on the iPhone 16 Pro Max in low-light camera test
Oppo Find X8 Ultra takes on the iPhone 16 Pro Max in low-light camera test
Sennheiser Momentum 4 receive sweet discount, letting you experience quality sound at bargain price
Sennheiser Momentum 4 receive sweet discount, letting you experience quality sound at bargain price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless