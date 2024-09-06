Verizon acquires Frontier for $20 billion, expands Fios service to 22 new states

Verizon

The acquisition of Frontier is a strategic fit. It will build on Verizon’s two decades of leadership at the forefront of fiber and is an opportunity to become more competitive in more markets throughout the United States, enhancing our ability to deliver premium offerings to millions more customers across a combined fiber network

Verizon and Frontier's fiber networks | Image credit: Verizon

More details about the transaction reveal that Verizon will acquire Frontier for $38.50 per share in cash. The transaction is valued at approximately $20 billion of enterprise value. More importantly, Verizon says that the transaction is expected to close in approximately 18 months, subject to approval by Frontier shareholders, receipt of certain regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. Upon closing the deal, Frontier's consumer fiber network will be immediately integrated directly into Verizon's Fios network. Frontier and Verizon have approximately 10 million fiber customers across 31 states and Washington D.C. with fiber networks passing over 25 million premises.