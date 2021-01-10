Update to Verizon's Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra kill bugs dead
If you're a Verizon customer who owns the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 or Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, there is an update waiting for you. Don't get too excited as this is not a major update with some cool features. As the carrier says on its web site, "Verizon Wireless is pleased to announce a software update for your device. This software update has been tested to optimize device performance, resolve known issues and apply the latest security patches." The Software Version is RP1A.200720.012.N986USQU1CTLA.
To update the Galaxy Note 20 or Galaxy Note 20 Ultra go to Settings > System updates > Check for system updates. If your device finds a new software update, tap Download now. When complete, a screen will appear advising you that the new version of software is ready to be installed. Tap Install update. Estimated software download time is six to 10 minutes as is the estimated software update time. The device will power down and power back on. A screen will appear stating that the installation has been completed. Tap OK. That is all there is to it.