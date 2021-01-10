Update to Verizon's Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra kill bugs dead

If you're a Verizon customer who owns the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 or Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra , there is an update waiting for you. Don't get too excited as this is not a major update with some cool features. As the carrier says on its web site, "Verizon Wireless is pleased to announce a software update for your device. This software update has been tested to optimize device performance, resolve known issues and apply the latest security patches." The Software Version is RP1A.200720.012.N986USQU1CTLA.





Speaking of the monthly security patches, the December 2020 version comes with the update. Verizon, under the section titled "What's changing" on its website, says that "The current software update provides system enhancements to your device." Just before Christmas, Verizon pushed out the Android 11/One UI 3.0 update to the Note 20 and the Note 20 Ultra which means that the new enhancements could be bug fixes for Android 11. To update your phone, first you need to make sure that you're connected to a Wi-Fi signal or have a strong connection to the Verizon network. And make sure that the battery on your handset is fully charged before starting the updating process.



