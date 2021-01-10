Get iPhone 12 Mini from US Mobile

Verizon Samsung Android Software updates

Update to Verizon's Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra kill bugs dead

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Jan 10, 2021, 5:54 PM
Update to Verizon's Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra kill bugs dead
If you're a Verizon customer who owns the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 or Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, there is an update waiting for you. Don't get too excited as this is not a major update with some cool features. As the carrier says on its web site, "Verizon Wireless is pleased to announce a software update for your device. This software update has been tested to optimize device performance, resolve known issues and apply the latest security patches." The Software Version is RP1A.200720.012.N986USQU1CTLA.

Speaking of the monthly security patches, the December 2020 version comes with the update. Verizon, under the section titled "What's changing" on its website, says that "The current software update provides system enhancements to your device." Just before Christmas, Verizon pushed out the Android 11/One UI 3.0 update to the Note 20 and the Note 20 Ultra which means that the new enhancements could be bug fixes for Android 11. To update your phone, first you need to make sure that you're connected to a Wi-Fi signal or have a strong connection to the Verizon network. And make sure that the battery on your handset is fully charged before starting the updating process.

To update the Galaxy Note 20 or Galaxy Note 20 Ultra go to Settings > System updates > Check for system updates. If your device finds a new software update, tap Download now. When complete, a screen will appear advising you that the new version of software is ready to be installed. Tap Install update. Estimated software download time is six to 10 minutes as is the estimated software update time. The device will power down and power back on. A screen will appear stating that the installation has been completed. Tap OK. That is all there is to it.

Related phones

Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.0
 Read Full Review
$1000 Special Target $999 Samsung $779 Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.3
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.8
 Based on 8 Reviews
$1300 Special AT&T $1300 Special Verizon $1300 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.9 inches 3088 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

