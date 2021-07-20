Verizon joins its rivals, will include RCS powered Android Messages app with new phones next year

Verizon joins its rivals, will include RCS powered Android Messages app with new phones next year0
Verizon has announced today that it will be pre-installing the Android Messaging app on all of the Android phones it sells. Verizon joins its rivals T-Mobile, and AT&T in offering the app which will help replace outgoing SMS with RCS Chat (Rich Communication Service). RCS, unlike SMS, runs through the data network allowing it to be used over the Wi-Fi network. As a result, RCS has many more features than plain old text.
Verizon says that it will support interoperability so that customers of the three major carriers will be able to message each other using the same RCS features. And RCS is rolling out end-to-end encryption. Interestingly, as pointed out by The Verge, next year messages between Android and iOS users will be less secure than messages between two people using the same platform. That is because an iOS user sending a message to an Android user will be using SMS instead of RCS.
Meanwhile, Google would be happy to have Apple aboard the RCS locomotive. Hiroshi Lockheimer, senior vice president of Android, Chrome OS, and the Play Store said that getting the three major stateside carriers to agree to use RCS is a big deal, but getting Apple to use RCS would be an even bigger one. Previously Lockheimer had invited Apple to use RCS.
Lockheimer notes that Google would rather offer the slightly open RCS platform instead of having a Google developed messaging app being the default on Android. " He says, "We don’t think there should be one messaging app to rule them all. We fully realize people are going to use multiple messaging apps."