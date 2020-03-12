Deal: Get $250 from Verizon when you switch and bring your own phone

Verizon Wireless wants you to know that, if you're unhappy with your current mobile carrier, you can ditch it and make a nice $250 profit out of that. More exactly, Verizon is offering $250 when you port in your number, bring your current phone, and add a new line on an Unlimited Plan. No activation fees required.





The $250 gift is offered by Verizon on a Prepaid Mastercard that will be mailed to you within 8 weeks after you activate your phone. The card must be redeemed using the promo code MARCHBYOD250 at this Verizon website within 30 days after activation.





Your handset has to remain activated for at least 45 consecutive days and you must not cancel service before 6 months have passed. Before deciding to jump on this offer, make sure your phone is fully compatible with (and approved by) Verizon.





If you have a tablet that you want to bring to Verizon, you can get a $100 Prepaid Mastercard under the same conditions as described above. It's only the promo code that's different in this case: BYOTABLET100.







