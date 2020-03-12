Deal: Get $250 from Verizon when you switch and bring your own phone
Verizon Wireless wants you to know that, if you're unhappy with your current mobile carrier, you can ditch it and make a nice $250 profit out of that. More exactly, Verizon is offering $250 when you port in your number, bring your current phone, and add a new line on an Unlimited Plan. No activation fees required.
Your handset has to remain activated for at least 45 consecutive days and you must not cancel service before 6 months have passed. Before deciding to jump on this offer, make sure your phone is fully compatible with (and approved by) Verizon.
If you have a tablet that you want to bring to Verizon, you can get a $100 Prepaid Mastercard under the same conditions as described above. It's only the promo code that's different in this case: BYOTABLET100.
This new bring your own device promo offer - which mirrors one available last year - will be valid until March 31. You can find all relevant information about the deal here at Verizon.