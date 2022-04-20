 HBO Max joins Verizon’s +play platform - PhoneArena
HBO Max joins Verizon’s +play platform

Verizon Wireless service
Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Announced last month during Verizon’s Investor Day, the carrier’s +play platform offers over 20 streaming services ahead of its commercial launch and allows Verizon customers to manage their subscriptions in one place, as well as learn about exclusive deals and offering for content services.

Starting today, HBO Max will be joining Verizon’s +play platform as partner. The streaming service from Warner Bros. Discovery offers content from HBO, Warner Bros., and DC, as well as Max Originals, blockbuster films, as well as kids and family content.

With HBO Max, we aspire to deliver high-quality entertainment to audiences however and wherever they want to watch it, and this partnership with Verizon to feature HBO Max as a partner for its +play offering is a great, simplified way to do just that.


Initially designed to provide Verizon customers with access to content the carrier already offers through providers like Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, discovery+ and AMC+, the new +play platform introduces new partners, including Netflix, Peloton, WW, The Athletic, Calm, Duolingo, and TelevisaUnivision’s Vix+, among many others with more to come.
