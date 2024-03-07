Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Blend business and pleasure on the same phone with Verizon's dirt-cheap new Second Number feature

Verizon Wireless service
Blend business and pleasure on the same phone with Verizon's dirt-cheap new Second Number feature
Have you ever felt the need to use two different phone numbers for various business or, well, personal reasons? Instead of carrying two mobile devices with you all the time, which can be a bit of a hassle (not to mention expensive), Verizon will let you activate an aptly named Second Number feature on your account for just $10 a month until June 5.

That sounds far more convenient than the traditional alternative and it also looks way less suspicious to anyone who might want to pry into your secret... business. Of course, you don't have to be a double agent or a Tinder addict to find this new service useful, as Big Red points out a second phone number can greatly help folks operating side gigs as well as frequent sellers on online marketplaces keep their primary and secondary activities separate with little effort and minimal costs.

Speaking of costs, it's important to point out that the aforementioned June 5 cutoff date refers to how long you have to "lock in" the promotional $10 a month price, which should then go unchanged in perpetuity (or until Verizon changes its mind). If you don't sign up by that date, you can obviously still do so at a later time, but only at a raised monthly cost of $15.

Video Thumbnail

Either way, this looks like a pretty affordable method to essentially get an extra line of wireless service with unlimited talk and text included. There will be no data on it, however, which is what allows the plan to be so extremely cheap. You'll need to take care of all data-related business on your primary line, mind you, which presents a series of... challenges you can only overcome using good old fashioned text messaging.

To get started, you'll have to be an existing Verizon customer (well, duh!) with a dual SIM smartphone in your possession. While the nation-leading carrier has an extensive support webpage dedicated to explaining how you can use two numbers on a compatible handset, there doesn't seem to be a list anywhere containing all such devices (or at least some of them), which makes today's launch feel a little incomplete and confusing.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
In an SEC filing, Dish says it can't buy T-Mobile's 800MHz spectrum as it heads toward bankruptcy
In an SEC filing, Dish says it can't buy T-Mobile's 800MHz spectrum as it heads toward bankruptcy
Verizon has already won March with its free Nintendo Switch and Chromebook offer
Verizon has already won March with its free Nintendo Switch and Chromebook offer
T-Mobile is rolling out one of the biggest ever improvements to its 5G network right now
T-Mobile is rolling out one of the biggest ever improvements to its 5G network right now
30 million people bought “the worst iPhone ever”: Apple’s cult-like influence on the phone market
30 million people bought “the worst iPhone ever”: Apple’s cult-like influence on the phone market
Walmart deal shaves $150 off the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) price tag, making it a real steal
Walmart deal shaves $150 off the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) price tag, making it a real steal

Latest News

Marshall's iconic Stockwell II drops down to its best price through this sizzling-hot Amazon deal
Marshall's iconic Stockwell II drops down to its best price through this sizzling-hot Amazon deal
Motorola releases video teaser for its next flagship phone, the AI-focused Moto X50 Ultra
Motorola releases video teaser for its next flagship phone, the AI-focused Moto X50 Ultra
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile coming to iOS and Android in March
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile coming to iOS and Android in March
Meizu’s last flagship is here, and it’s a doozy
Meizu’s last flagship is here, and it’s a doozy
The complete Lenovo Tab P12 kit drops to a new record low price through Lenovo's Annual Sale event
The complete Lenovo Tab P12 kit drops to a new record low price through Lenovo's Annual Sale event
Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless