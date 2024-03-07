Blend business and pleasure on the same phone with Verizon's dirt-cheap new Second Number feature





That sounds far more convenient than the traditional alternative and it also looks way less suspicious to anyone who might want to pry into your secret... business. Of course, you don't have to be a double agent or a Tinder addict to find this new service useful, as Big Red points out a second phone number can greatly help folks operating side gigs as well as frequent sellers on online marketplaces keep their primary and secondary activities separate with little effort and minimal costs.





Speaking of costs, it's important to point out that the aforementioned June 5 cutoff date refers to how long you have to "lock in" the promotional $10 a month price, which should then go unchanged in perpetuity (or until Verizon changes its mind). If you don't sign up by that date, you can obviously still do so at a later time, but only at a raised monthly cost of $15.









Either way, this looks like a pretty affordable method to essentially get an extra line of wireless service with unlimited talk and text included. There will be no data on it, however, which is what allows the plan to be so extremely cheap. You'll need to take care of all data-related business on your primary line, mind you, which presents a series of... challenges you can only overcome using good old fashioned text messaging.





Verizon customer (well, duh!) with a dual SIM smartphone in your possession. While the nation-leading carrier has an To get started, you'll have to be an existingcustomer (well, duh!) with a dual SIM smartphone in your possession. While the nation-leading carrier has an extensive support webpage dedicated to explaining how you can use two numbers on a compatible handset, there doesn't seem to be a list anywhere containing all such devices (or at least some of them), which makes today's launch feel a little incomplete and confusing.