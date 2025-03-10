Verizon representative quits $3/hour job after burning out
It seems that the keywords "Verizon" and "employee" are returning quite the eyebrow-raising stories these days.
First, it became known that Verizon store employees face the same frustrating customer service hurdles as customers, often relying on the same call centers instead of providing direct in-store assistance.
The author behind the No_Profile7984 nickname doesn't beat around the bush and gets straight to the point:
The resignation announcement sparked a discussion about the challenges of working in customer support. The author, which is based in a country in South America, revealed that they earned just $3 an hour and that most of their colleagues were young, inexperienced workers, making it easier for the company to underpay them.
A common frustration was the difficulty of getting connected to a US-based representative. One user asked how to bypass overseas call centers, only to be told that it wasn't possible – calls simply go to the next available agent, regardless of location.
A Verizon retail employee asked how in-store reps could make things easier for call center workers. The departing employee advised them to stop adding unauthorized services to accounts or misleading customers about pricing. They recounted a call from an elderly woman who was told her plan would cost $40 a month when it was actually $80, with no discounts or promotions applied.
Now, there's a Reddit thread with the title "Tomorrow, I’m quitting my job as a Verizon call center representative" that's been gaining popularity.
Additionally, a debate emerged over whether Verizon still had US-based call centers. While the employee was told during training that all customer service was outsourced, another user insisted that about 20% of Verizon's customer support remains in the US. Others pointed out that while traditional call centers might be gone, some employees still work from home handling customer service.
Some users shared strategies for dealing with Verizon's customer service issues, with one saying they now only use chat support so they can save transcripts as proof of their conversations. Another warned about similar deceptive practices at T-Mobile, including locked phones and unauthorized new lines. But you should always take anecdotal stories with a pinch of salt. Just make sure to read the fine print and stand your ground!
