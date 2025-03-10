GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

Verizon representative quits $3/hour job after burning out

Verizon
A Verizon store at night.
It seems that the keywords "Verizon" and "employee" are returning quite the eyebrow-raising stories these days.

First, it became known that Verizon store employees face the same frustrating customer service hurdles as customers, often relying on the same call centers instead of providing direct in-store assistance.

Now, there's a Reddit thread with the title "Tomorrow, I’m quitting my job as a Verizon call center representative" that's been gaining popularity.

The author behind the No_Profile7984 nickname doesn't beat around the bush and gets straight to the point:

Image source – Reddit - Verizon representative quits $3/hour job after burning out
Image source – Reddit


The resignation announcement sparked a discussion about the challenges of working in customer support. The author, which is based in a country in South America, revealed that they earned just $3 an hour and that most of their colleagues were young, inexperienced workers, making it easier for the company to underpay them.

Additionally, a debate emerged over whether Verizon still had US-based call centers. While the employee was told during training that all customer service was outsourced, another user insisted that about 20% of Verizon's customer support remains in the US. Others pointed out that while traditional call centers might be gone, some employees still work from home handling customer service.

A common frustration was the difficulty of getting connected to a US-based representative. One user asked how to bypass overseas call centers, only to be told that it wasn't possible – calls simply go to the next available agent, regardless of location.

A Verizon retail employee asked how in-store reps could make things easier for call center workers. The departing employee advised them to stop adding unauthorized services to accounts or misleading customers about pricing. They recounted a call from an elderly woman who was told her plan would cost $40 a month when it was actually $80, with no discounts or promotions applied.

Some users shared strategies for dealing with Verizon's customer service issues, with one saying they now only use chat support so they can save transcripts as proof of their conversations. Another warned about similar deceptive practices at T-Mobile, including locked phones and unauthorized new lines. But you should always take anecdotal stories with a pinch of salt. Just make sure to read the fine print and stand your ground!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

