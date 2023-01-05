Verizon's newest 5G smartphone is a gaming powerhouse, and a steal for a limited time
When Verizon, Qualcomm and Razer announced last year that they have teamed up for the world’s first dedicated 5G handheld console, the Razer Edge 5G, they didn’t say much about availability and price. However, Razer did announce at the time that the Razer Edge Wi-Fi will cost $400 and will launch sometime in January 2023.
Additionally, customers can buy a new 5G smartphone with their Razer Edge 5G and get the handheld console for just $180 ($5 a month for 36 months with Verizon Device Payment purchase).
Today, Verizon revealed that the Razer Edge 5G will be available for purchase starting January 26 for $600. The good news is for a limited time, customers can pick up the Razer Edge 5G for just $360 ($10 a month for 36 months with Verizon Device Payment) when they add a new line.
Razer Edge 5G at a glance:
- Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity
- Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform
- 6.8” FHD+ 2400x1080 AMOLED 144Hz display
- Razer Kishi Pro 2 controller
- Two-way speakers with Verizon Adaptive Sound, 2 digital mics
- 5000mAh battery
- 8GB memory
- 128GB storage
Although it’s been specifically designed to offer users the best gaming performance when cloud gaming over Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband, your experience will be infinitely better playing games downloaded locally from Google Play or streaming games from your console and PC.
There’s no doubt about it: this device is for gamers who want to play on and off the couch. The problem is that the Razer Edge 5G is going to compete with Valve’s Steam Deck and Nintendo’s Switch portable consoles, and hardcore gamers will probably prefer these two dedicated handheld gaming devices rather than go with Razer’s 2-in-1 combo (phone + gaming console).
I should also mention that the Razer Edge 5G will be exclusively available through Verizon in the US, which makes sense since it’s the result of the collaboration between the Big Red, Razer and Qualcomm.
