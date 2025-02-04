AT&T upgrades 5G connectivity for this year's Super Bowl

AT&T logo | Image credit: PhoneArena

As the neutral host provider, AT&T serves as the MVP at the Superdome | Image credit: AT&T

Recently,has added four new nodes and 5G+ C-Band overlay on 69 small cells to its already robust small cell network downtown. The carrier also added 5G+ C-Band/3.45 GHz spectrum to sites around the downtown area, including exhibit halls at the New Orleans Convention Center.also revealed that its FirstNet Response Operations Group (ROG) will be on standby at Emergency Operations Centers (EOCs) and in the stadium with dedicated mobile assets, including Satellite Cell on Light Trucks (SatCOLTs) and Compact Rapid Deployables (CRDs) to keep public safety connected.First responders at the Big Game will have reliable connectivity thanks to the always-on and preemption across 5G and LTE provided by, as well as public safety’s Band 14 spectrum in and around the stadium.In related news,confirmed that 11 Cells on Wheels (COWs) will be on the city streets to boost coverage during Mardi Gras festivities and tailgate activities next month.