AT&T upgrades 5G connectivity for this year's Super Bowl

AT&T 5G
AT&T logo
AT&T logo | Image credit: PhoneArena
AT&T is the main provider of 5G connectivity during the Super Bowl, one of the most important sports events of the year in the United States. The carrier plays the role of the MVP (Most Valuable Provider) at the Superdome and surrounding areas in New Orleans. AT&T promises many benefits to locals and visitors alike, especially when it comes to 5G data speeds.

The US carrier announced this week it has equipped the stadium and surrounding areas with an upgraded distributed antenna system (DAS) specifically designed to handle the crowd.

AT&T’s infrastructure is supposed to support multiple carriers, allowing other wireless service providers to use the same network, which means that everyone, regardless of their carrier, should be able to enjoy reliable connectivity during the game and after.

For the tech-savvy, AT&T’s new DAS features 91 zones of 5G+ C-Band/3.45 and 4G LTE PCS/AWS/WCS spectrum, 5G+ mmWave including 34 high-power radios covering the bowl seating area, and 255 low-power in the back of house and concourse areas.

AT&amp;T upgrades 5G connectivity for this year&#039;s Super Bowl
As the neutral host provider, AT&T serves as the MVP at the Superdome | Image credit: AT&T

Recently, AT&T has added four new nodes and 5G+ C-Band overlay on 69 small cells to its already robust small cell network downtown. The carrier also added 5G+ C-Band/3.45 GHz spectrum to sites around the downtown area, including exhibit halls at the New Orleans Convention Center.

AT&T also revealed that its FirstNet Response Operations Group (ROG) will be on standby at Emergency Operations Centers (EOCs) and in the stadium with dedicated mobile assets, including Satellite Cell on Light Trucks (SatCOLTs) and Compact Rapid Deployables (CRDs) to keep public safety connected.

First responders at the Big Game will have reliable connectivity thanks to the always-on and preemption across 5G and LTE provided by AT&T, as well as public safety’s Band 14 spectrum in and around the stadium.

In related news, AT&T confirmed that 11 Cells on Wheels (COWs) will be on the city streets to boost coverage during Mardi Gras festivities and tailgate activities next month.

Super Bowl LIX will be played at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, February 9, 2025 | Image credit: NFL

Super Bowl LIX is set to kick off Sunday, February 9, at 6:30 pm ET in New Orleans. This will be a rematch of Super Bowl LVII from two years ago and will see the AFC (American Football Conference) champion and two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs face the NFC (National Football Conference) champion Philadelphia Eagles.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Loading Comments...

