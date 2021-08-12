Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

Verizon Deals

Verizon offers subscribers up to one year of AMC+ streaming for free

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
Verizon is trying to expand its customer based with new promotions that might appeal to those looking for freebies. Today, the Big Red announced that its subscribers could get up to one year of AMC+ for free, depending on what Verizon services they buy.

While the 1-year AMC+ subscription is technically free, you’ll have to subscriber to certain Verizon service to benefit from the offer. First off, new Fios customers at all speeds and customers who purchase a smartphone on a new line with select Verizon Unlimited plans are all eligible for the promotion.

A new or existing Verizon customer who buys a 5G smartphone with a device payment plan on a Play More, Do More, or Get More Unlimited plan will get 12 months of AMC+ streaming for free.

However, customers who purchase a 5G smartphone on a Start Unlimited plan will only get six months of AMC+ streaming on Verizon. The same goes for existing customers on Verizon Unlimited plans who upgrade to a 5G smartphone on the same line.

Also, new Verizon Fios customers who sign up for one of the new Mix & Match on Fios home Internet plans will receive 12 months of AMC+ streaming for free (then $9 per month after). Those who choose Fios Gigabit may also be eligible for other perks of Fios, including a free Samsung Chromebook, Verizon Whole-Home Wi-Fi, and 2TB of Verizon Cloud storage.

