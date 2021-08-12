Verizon offers subscribers up to one year of AMC+ streaming for free

Another iPhone 13 report tips bigger batteries, same prices, more efficient A15 Bionic

Microsoft’s Outlook for Android and iOS will no longer sync with Facebook calendar

Samsung Galaxy A52S 5G detailed in full ahead of release

Google’s new YouTube Music, Google Maps for Wear OS won’t come to older smartwatches

Galaxy Z Fold 3 camera: All you need to know

New Google Pay and Messages apps coming to current Wear OS smartwatches