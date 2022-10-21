Verizon launches new prepaid plans, lowers prices

Save over $200 on Galaxy S22 Ultra

Inflation is on the increase around the world, so many companies have already made their products and services much more expensive. Food and energy prices have hit record highs this year, but it looks like Verizon doesn’t really care about that.

The Big Red has just announced a new trio of prepaid plans that are $5 cheaper than the previous ones. Verizon’s basic prepaid plan now starts at $45 per month, while the Unlimited and Unlimited Plus prepaid plans are available for $60 and $70 per month, respectively. The Unlimited plans were previously $5 more expensive, while the basic one is brand-new.

Even better, if you agree to enroll in Auto Pay, you’ll be getting an additional $5 discount for the basic plan and $10 for the Unlimited plans, which will basically allow you to get Verizon’s prepaid plans for $35 / $50 / $60 per month.



That said, if you’ve decided to go for the most expensive Verizon prepaid plan announced this week, you’ll be getting a lot of benefits, not just unlimited talk, text and blazing fast data:

  • 50GB of premium network access.
  • 25GB premium hotspot data included, for when you’re on the go.
  • International features with talk, text, and data to and from Mexico & Canada.
  • Global Choice included (a $10 value per month) to stay connected with loved ones abroad. And get up to 300 minutes per month to call the country of your choice, depending on the selected country.
  • 5G Ultra Wideband included with speeds up to 10x faster.
  • Disney+ for 6 months on us, so you can enjoy endless entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and Nat Geo.

Those who who’d rather go with other prepaid options, Verizon has a pretty massive portfolio of offerings that match a wide range of customer needs, including Tracfone, Straight Talk, Visible, as well as Total by Verizon.
