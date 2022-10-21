Verizon launches new prepaid plans, lowers prices

50GB of premium network access.

25GB premium hotspot data included, for when you’re on the go.

International features with talk, text, and data to and from Mexico & Canada.

Global Choice included (a $10 value per month) to stay connected with loved ones abroad. And get up to 300 minutes per month to call the country of your choice, depending on the selected country.

5G Ultra Wideband included with speeds up to 10x faster.

Disney+ for 6 months on us, so you can enjoy endless entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and Nat Geo.

That said, if you’ve decided to go for the most expensive Verizon prepaid plan announced this week, you’ll be getting a lot of benefits, not just unlimited talk, text and blazing fast data:Those who who’d rather go with other prepaid options, Verizon has a pretty massive portfolio of offerings that match a wide range of customer needs, including Tracfone, Straight Talk, Visible, as well as Total by Verizon.