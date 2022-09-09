You can now grab one month of Disney Plus for just $1.99

The battle of the streaming services is on. This time around, a new tempting offer comes from the House of Mouse itself. Users can now get 1 month of Disney Plus for less than the price of a cup of coffee.





Between September 7th and September 19th, Disney Plus is offering 1 month worth of subscription for just $1.99. The exclusive promotion is part of Disney Plus Day, the company’s way of celebrating (and promoting) its streaming services.





The offer was first brought forward by Disney Plus itself via its official website , and has subsequently been covered by the Verge in a dedicated article . Nevertheless, it is worth taking a look at the fine print, in addition to the selling price.





Naturally, the limited time window is just one of the caveats. The subscription will automatically renew itself at the standard fee of $7.99 after the one month is up. On a brighter note, the offer is available to both new and returning subscribers.





It is worth mentioning that now might be one of the best times to enjoy some Disney Plus. The platform has added many of Marvel’s latest blockbuster movies (including Thor: Love and Thunder) to its library for some unapologetic entertainment.





Of course, given how rich Disney Plus’s streaming content is, everyone is bound to find something that they like. From cinematic masterpieces, to documentaries, to binge-worthy TV series - Disney Plus has it all.





It should be noted that offers like this one are becoming even more common nowadays. Gone are (hopefully) the days of lockdowns, when people were sometimes forcibly stuck at home with nothing to do. As a result, many streaming services are doing their best to sway the attention of the remaining would-be subscribers their way.





If you are in the mood for some entertainment, Disney Plus is definitely worth considering. After all, you can always cancel before the 1-month mark.



