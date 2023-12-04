Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!

Verizon launches new $10 per month myPlan perk
Since just about every major streaming service increased the price of subscriptions this year at least once, what better way to try to attract customers than offering them a great streaming bundle.

Verizon has just announced it has teamed up with Netflix and Max to offer customers savings on a special streaming bundle. Starting December 7, ad-supported services from Netflix and Max will be bundled together for Verizon’s MyPlan customers only.

The price of the bundle is $10 per month, which means the carrier’s MyPlan customers will save over 40 percent. The Netflix & Max (with ads) bundle is among ten $10 monthly perks available to Verizon customers through myPlan, including Apple TV+, +play credits to save on more streaming and content, Walmart+, TravelPass and more.

Verizon is the first provider to offer a bundle of Netflix & Max (with ads), which is now available to all myPlan customers. If you’re not familiar with myPlan, Verizon customers can choose which perks they want to add to their unlimited plans, at just $10 per month for each perk.

Keep in mind that the Netflix & Max (With Ads) perk requires line subscribed to an Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan. Also, after enrolling in the Netflix & Max (with ads) perk, customers must complete account setup separately for each service.
