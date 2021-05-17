Verizon rolling out Android 11 update to the Moto G Power
The Big Red quietly updated the phone's support page with a fairly consistent changelog that details some of the most important new features and improvements Moto G Power users are getting with Android 11.
Verizon doesn't mention anything about the size of the update, but it's safe to assume this is bigger than 1GB. If you didn't receive a notification message for the Android 11 update on your Moto G Power, simply head to Settings / About phone / System updates and tap Yes, I'min if it's available for download.