Verizon Motorola Android Software updates

Verizon rolling out Android 11 update to the Moto G Power

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
May 17, 2021, 9:05 AM
Verizon rolling out Android 11 update to the Moto G Power
One of Motorola's most popular mid-range Android smartphones in the US, the Moto G Power is finally getting the long-overdue Android 11 update. As the title says, we're talking about the Verizon-bound Moto G Power, not the unlocked model.

The Big Red quietly updated the phone's support page with a fairly consistent changelog that details some of the most important new features and improvements Moto G Power users are getting with Android 11.

New options and settings like Conversations and Chat Bubbles, as well as one-time permissions, are just some of the goodies Moto G Power users will receive with the update. On top of that, Verizon confirmed that Android 11 comes with the April security patch, which one of the most recent security updates released by Google.

Verizon doesn't mention anything about the size of the update, but it's safe to assume this is bigger than 1GB. If you didn't receive a notification message for the Android 11 update on your Moto G Power, simply head to Settings / About phone / System updates and tap Yes, I'min if it's available for download.

Moto G Power
Motorola Moto G Power

  • Display 6.4 inches 2300 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 16 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

