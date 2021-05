Verizon rolling out Android 11 update to the Moto G Power

Settings / About phone / System updates

One of Motorola's most popular mid-range Android smartphones in the US, the Moto G Power is finally getting the long-overdue Android 11 update. As the title says, we're talking about the Verizon-bound Moto G Power, not the unlocked model.The Big Red quietly updated the phone's support page with a fairly consistent changelog that details some of the most important new features and improvements Moto G Power users are getting with Android 11.New options and settings like Conversations and Chat Bubbles, as well as one-time permissions, are just some of the goodies Moto G Power users will receive with the update. On top of that, Verizon confirmed that Android 11 comes with the April security patch, which one of the most recent security updates released by Google Verizon doesn't mention anything about the size of the update, but it's safe to assume this is bigger than 1GB. If you didn't receive a notification message for the Android 11 update on your Moto G Power, simply head toand tapif it's available for download.