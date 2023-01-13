Reserve the new Samsung flagship!
Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23 now!
Don't miss your chance to reserve a Galaxy S23 early with a discount.

Verizon is the first US carrier to launch Microsoft Teams Phone Mobile

Verizon Wireless service
@cosminvasile
Verizon is the first US carrier to launch Microsoft Teams Phone Mobile
Verizon has just revealed it has inked a new deal with Microsoft for the integration of Teams into a brand-new service called Verizon Mobile for Microsoft Teams. Thanks to the new partnership, Verizon customers will be able to make or receive external calls using a single business-provided number. The newly launched service will also include the ability to uplift calls from a smartphone to Microsoft Teams on any device, without dropping calls, Verizon announced.

Formerly known as Operator Connect Mobile, Teams Phone Mobile is a new service for Verizon customers that integrates mobile devices with Microsoft Teams for easier calling. This is the first partnership between Microsoft and a US carrier that results in the launch of such a service, but it’s unlikely that Verizon has any exclusivity over the service, so other carriers might jump into the Microsoft Teams bandwagon.



Until then, Verizon remains the first US carrier to provide its customers with the option to use their mobile device’s native dialer to receive calls as a Teams endpoint. The carrier calls this new service Verizon Mobile for Microsoft Teams and hopes to capitalize on the popularity of Microsoft’s app among business customers.

With Verizon Mobile for Microsoft Teams, business customers will be provided with a single phone number across devices to allow employees to work from just about anywhere. Verizon also claims that all Teams calls made with the smartphone dialer will be treated as voice calls on its LTE networks, which should result in superior call quality.

Another important benefit of having Verizon Mobile for Microsoft Teams is that users will be able to switch between devices and Teams endpoints during a call without dropping the call. There’s no mention of prices, but it’s pretty clear that this is a cost-efficient solution worth considering. However, it remains to be seen how well Verizon Mobile for Microsoft Teams will be able to replace standalone solutions.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Microsoft seemingly ends production on Surface Duo 2 and it's no longer available new
Microsoft seemingly ends production on Surface Duo 2 and it's no longer available new
“Boringly perfect” Galaxy S23 proves this is Samsung's Apple-style upgrade - a blessing in disguise?
“Boringly perfect” Galaxy S23 proves this is Samsung's Apple-style upgrade - a blessing in disguise?
Hurry up and get the cheaper-than-ever OnePlus 9 Pro before Best Buy clears out its inventory
Hurry up and get the cheaper-than-ever OnePlus 9 Pro before Best Buy clears out its inventory
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
These are most likely the final Galaxy S23 series colors, storage, and memory options
These are most likely the final Galaxy S23 series colors, storage, and memory options
More info about Samsung's dedicated chip for Galaxy handsets is coming soon
More info about Samsung's dedicated chip for Galaxy handsets is coming soon

Popular stories

Samsung inadvertently reveals Galaxy S23 release date and preorder gift
Samsung inadvertently reveals Galaxy S23 release date and preorder gift
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder reservations are live, score an S23 Ultra deal!
Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder reservations are live, score an S23 Ultra deal!
Samsung's jumbo-sized Galaxy Tab S7+ is A LOT of tablet for this super-low price
Samsung's jumbo-sized Galaxy Tab S7+ is A LOT of tablet for this super-low price
Apple's 2021 iPad Pro 12.9 beast is on sale at a huge $400 discount with 5G and 512GB storage
Apple's 2021 iPad Pro 12.9 beast is on sale at a huge $400 discount with 5G and 512GB storage
It's super-easy to get Apple's iPhone 13 for free (with no trade-in) for a limited time
It's super-easy to get Apple's iPhone 13 for free (with no trade-in) for a limited time
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless