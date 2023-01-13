Verizon is the first US carrier to launch Microsoft Teams Phone Mobile
Verizon has just revealed it has inked a new deal with Microsoft for the integration of Teams into a brand-new service called Verizon Mobile for Microsoft Teams. Thanks to the new partnership, Verizon customers will be able to make or receive external calls using a single business-provided number. The newly launched service will also include the ability to uplift calls from a smartphone to Microsoft Teams on any device, without dropping calls, Verizon announced.
Formerly known as Operator Connect Mobile, Teams Phone Mobile is a new service for Verizon customers that integrates mobile devices with Microsoft Teams for easier calling. This is the first partnership between Microsoft and a US carrier that results in the launch of such a service, but it’s unlikely that Verizon has any exclusivity over the service, so other carriers might jump into the Microsoft Teams bandwagon.
Until then, Verizon remains the first US carrier to provide its customers with the option to use their mobile device’s native dialer to receive calls as a Teams endpoint. The carrier calls this new service Verizon Mobile for Microsoft Teams and hopes to capitalize on the popularity of Microsoft’s app among business customers.
With Verizon Mobile for Microsoft Teams, business customers will be provided with a single phone number across devices to allow employees to work from just about anywhere. Verizon also claims that all Teams calls made with the smartphone dialer will be treated as voice calls on its LTE networks, which should result in superior call quality.
Another important benefit of having Verizon Mobile for Microsoft Teams is that users will be able to switch between devices and Teams endpoints during a call without dropping the call. There’s no mention of prices, but it’s pretty clear that this is a cost-efficient solution worth considering. However, it remains to be seen how well Verizon Mobile for Microsoft Teams will be able to replace standalone solutions.
