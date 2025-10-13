iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

One of the worst Pixel 10 bugs yet is randomly crashing all apps for a worrying number of users

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 13h ago

"One of the worst Pixel 10 bugs yet is randomly crashing all apps for a worrying number of users."


BUGS BUGS BUGS. Its a android thing.

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 12h ago

In my opinion, none of the iOS 26 bugs encountered have ever been as severe as this one. This one is undoubtedly the most significant.

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 12h ago

Google OS = APP Crashing Machine.

AltronLivez51
AltronLivez51
Arena Master
• 12h ago
↵TuGa121 said:

In my opinion, none of the iOS 26 bugs encountered have ever been as severe as this one. This one is undoubtedly the most significant.

Do you just lie for your own personal enjoyment?

AltronLivez51
AltronLivez51
Arena Master
• 12h ago
↵TuGa121 said:

Google OS = APP Crashing Machine.

What? Really? So let's see a newly released product has a few issues. But this happens to everyone. Why is it you only raise your ugly face when it's an Android product. And iOS 26 has had significant issues and apps crash on IOS more than they do on Android and Windows combined.

You must have selective stupidity.

It isn't as big of an issue you thing it is. It is amazing how when the products you buy you come here an claim issues are small.

Being a hypocrite at its finest.

AltronLivez51
AltronLivez51
Arena Master
• 12h ago
↵TuGa121 said:

In my opinion, none of the iOS 26 bugs encountered have ever been as severe as this one. This one is undoubtedly the most significant.

iOS 26 has several reported issues, including performance problems like lag, stuttering, and freezing, as well as hardware-related issues such as faster battery drain and overheating. Users are also experiencing problems with features like Face ID, iMessage, and app glitches, including some design-related issues with the new interface and icons. Some of these issues have known workarounds or are being addressed by Apple, with updates potentially available.

Performance and stability

Lag and freezing: Some users report their phones feel less smooth, with lag and stuttering when switching apps, or experience complete freezes.

Overheating: Devices may get hot, sometimes without heavy use.

Battery drain: Many users have noted a faster-than-normal battery drain after updating.

Feature and app issues

Face ID: Some users have reported that Face ID sometimes doesn't work properly, with the lock screen freezing or the feature becoming unavailable.

iMessage: A bug has been reported that affects some users' ability to send or receive iMessages with their phone number.

App and widget problems: Some apps may have glitches, like blank or unreadable icons in widgets and the Photos app appearing grayed out in certain modes.

Siri: Siri has been reported to get stuck mid-sentence, causing the phone to become unresponsive.

CarPlay: Vehicles with certain touchpad interfaces may have issues starting navigation through CarPlay.

Design and visual problems

Unresponsive interface: Touch and scrolling may not be as responsive as expected.

Visual glitches: Some users have reported visual glitches, such as missing text, incorrect patterns, or unreadable icons, particularly in widgets and the Photos app.

Unwanted visual effects: Some users find the new interface design, including the transparent backgrounds and icon borders, to be distracting or visually unappealing.

Potential solutions and fixes

Restart: A force restart by holding the power button (and volume up on newer models) can sometimes resolve performance issues.

Update all apps: Make sure all of your apps are updated to their latest versions.

Workarounds: For specific issues, workarounds like adjusting settings or restarting the Maps app may help.

Check for Apple updates: Apple has released updates to address some security vulnerabilities and bugs. Keeping your iPhone up to date may resolve some issues.

This says you're just lying..

Vancetastic
Vancetastic
Arena Master
• 12h ago

Predictably, this article got someone very sweaty.

MsPooks
MsPooks
Arena Master
• 11h ago

I still don't understand why people buy a development device, and then whine that it's in development.

MsPooks
MsPooks
Arena Master
• 11h ago
↵TuGa121 said:

In my opinion, none of the iOS 26 bugs encountered have ever been as severe as this one. This one is undoubtedly the most significant.

Apple couldn't even do a decade-old "glass" theme without crashing the UI. Krylon can't keep orange paint in stock from iPhone owners rushing to fix their chipped phones. 🤣

stferrari
stferrari
Arena Apprentice
• 11h ago
↵AltronLivez51 said:

iOS 26 has several reported issues, including performance problems like lag, stuttering, and freezing, as well as hardware-related issues such as faster battery drain and overheating. Users are also experiencing problems with features like Face ID, iMessage, and app glitches, including some design-related issues with the new interface and icons. Some of these issues have known workarounds or are being addressed by Apple, with updates potentially available.

Performance and stability

Lag and freezing: Some users report their phones feel less smooth, with lag and stuttering when switching apps, or experience complete freezes.

Overheating: Devices may get hot, sometimes without heavy use.

Battery drain: Many users have noted a faster-than-normal battery drain after updating.

Feature and app issues

Face ID: Some users have reported that Face ID sometimes doesn't work properly, with the lock screen freezing or the feature becoming unavailable.

iMessage: A bug has been reported that affects some users' ability to send or receive iMessages with their phone number.

App and widget problems: Some apps may have glitches, like blank or unreadable icons in widgets and the Photos app appearing grayed out in certain modes.

Siri: Siri has been reported to get stuck mid-sentence, causing the phone to become unresponsive.

CarPlay: Vehicles with certain touchpad interfaces may have issues starting navigation through CarPlay.

Design and visual problems

Unresponsive interface: Touch and scrolling may not be as responsive as expected.

Visual glitches: Some users have reported visual glitches, such as missing text, incorrect patterns, or unreadable icons, particularly in widgets and the Photos app.

Unwanted visual effects: Some users find the new interface design, including the transparent backgrounds and icon borders, to be distracting or visually unappealing.

Potential solutions and fixes

Restart: A force restart by holding the power button (and volume up on newer models) can sometimes resolve performance issues.

Update all apps: Make sure all of your apps are updated to their latest versions.

Workarounds: For specific issues, workarounds like adjusting settings or restarting the Maps app may help.

Check for Apple updates: Apple has released updates to address some security vulnerabilities and bugs. Keeping your iPhone up to date may resolve some issues.

This says you're just lying..

There is no use in debating TuGa121 as he is a legend in his own mind, is not interested in facts and just makes these posts to try and stir up people and get attention. If you review his posts on the IOS, and Iphone 17 issues (dropping calls, etc.), he just says that he isnt haveing any issues himself so these reports are obviously fake but when an Android phone has a reported issue it is world ending. I wish people would just ignore him (I know irs hard to do some times) snd just let him embarrass himself by talking to the hand (so to speak)😁.

