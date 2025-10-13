Home Discussions You are here One of the worst Pixel 10 bugs yet is randomly crashing all apps for a worrying number of users General Adrian Diaconescu • Published: Oct 13, 2025, 7:20 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. TuGa121 Arena Master • 13h agoedited ... "One of the worst Pixel 10 bugs yet is randomly crashing all apps for a worrying number of users."BUGS BUGS BUGS. Its a android thing. Like Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 12h ago ... In my opinion, none of the iOS 26 bugs encountered have ever been as severe as this one. This one is undoubtedly the most significant. Like Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 12h ago ... Google OS = APP Crashing Machine. Like 1 Reactions All Quote AltronLivez51 Arena Master • 12h ago ↵TuGa121 said: In my opinion, none of the iOS 26 bugs encountered have ever been as severe as this one. This one is undoubtedly the most significant. ... Do you just lie for your own personal enjoyment? Like 1 Reactions All Quote AltronLivez51 Arena Master • 12h ago ↵TuGa121 said: Google OS = APP Crashing Machine. ... What? Really? So let's see a newly released product has a few issues. But this happens to everyone. Why is it you only raise your ugly face when it's an Android product. And iOS 26 has had significant issues and apps crash on IOS more than they do on Android and Windows combined. You must have selective stupidity. It isn't as big of an issue you thing it is. It is amazing how when the products you buy you come here an claim issues are small. Being a hypocrite at its finest. Like Reactions All Quote AltronLivez51 Arena Master • 12h ago ↵TuGa121 said: In my opinion, none of the iOS 26 bugs encountered have ever been as severe as this one. This one is undoubtedly the most significant. ... iOS 26 has several reported issues, including performance problems like lag, stuttering, and freezing, as well as hardware-related issues such as faster battery drain and overheating. Users are also experiencing problems with features like Face ID, iMessage, and app glitches, including some design-related issues with the new interface and icons. Some of these issues have known workarounds or are being addressed by Apple, with updates potentially available. Performance and stabilityLag and freezing: Some users report their phones feel less smooth, with lag and stuttering when switching apps, or experience complete freezes.Overheating: Devices may get hot, sometimes without heavy use.Battery drain: Many users have noted a faster-than-normal battery drain after updating. Feature and app issuesFace ID: Some users have reported that Face ID sometimes doesn't work properly, with the lock screen freezing or the feature becoming unavailable. iMessage: A bug has been reported that affects some users' ability to send or receive iMessages with their phone number. App and widget problems: Some apps may have glitches, like blank or unreadable icons in widgets and the Photos app appearing grayed out in certain modes. Siri: Siri has been reported to get stuck mid-sentence, causing the phone to become unresponsive. CarPlay: Vehicles with certain touchpad interfaces may have issues starting navigation through CarPlay. Design and visual problemsUnresponsive interface: Touch and scrolling may not be as responsive as expected. Visual glitches: Some users have reported visual glitches, such as missing text, incorrect patterns, or unreadable icons, particularly in widgets and the Photos app. Unwanted visual effects: Some users find the new interface design, including the transparent backgrounds and icon borders, to be distracting or visually unappealing. Potential solutions and fixesRestart: A force restart by holding the power button (and volume up on newer models) can sometimes resolve performance issues. Update all apps: Make sure all of your apps are updated to their latest versions. Workarounds: For specific issues, workarounds like adjusting settings or restarting the Maps app may help. Check for Apple updates: Apple has released updates to address some security vulnerabilities and bugs. Keeping your iPhone up to date may resolve some issues. This says you're just lying.. Like 1 Reactions All Quote Vancetastic Arena Master • 12h ago ... Predictably, this article got someone very sweaty. Like Reactions All Quote MsPooks Arena Master • 11h ago ... I still don't understand why people buy a development device, and then whine that it's in development. Like Reactions All Quote MsPooks Arena Master • 11h ago ↵TuGa121 said: In my opinion, none of the iOS 26 bugs encountered have ever been as severe as this one. This one is undoubtedly the most significant. ... Apple couldn't even do a decade-old "glass" theme without crashing the UI. Krylon can't keep orange paint in stock from iPhone owners rushing to fix their chipped phones. 🤣 Like Reactions All Quote stferrari Arena Apprentice • 11h agoedited ↵AltronLivez51 said: iOS 26 has several reported issues, including performance problems like lag, stuttering, and freezing, as well as hardware-related issues such as faster battery drain and overheating. Users are also experiencing problems with features like Face ID, iMessage, and app glitches, including some design-related issues with the new interface and icons. Some of these issues have known workarounds or are being addressed by Apple, with updates potentially available. Performance and stabilityLag and freezing: Some users report their phones feel less smooth, with lag and stuttering when switching apps, or experience complete freezes.Overheating: Devices may get hot, sometimes without heavy use.Battery drain: Many users have noted a faster-than-normal battery drain after updating. Feature and app issuesFace ID: Some users have reported that Face ID sometimes doesn't work properly, with the lock screen freezing or the feature becoming unavailable. iMessage: A bug has been reported that affects some users' ability to send or receive iMessages with their phone number. App and widget problems: Some apps may have glitches, like blank or unreadable icons in widgets and the Photos app appearing grayed out in certain modes. Siri: Siri has been reported to get stuck mid-sentence, causing the phone to become unresponsive. CarPlay: Vehicles with certain touchpad interfaces may have issues starting navigation through CarPlay. Design and visual problemsUnresponsive interface: Touch and scrolling may not be as responsive as expected. Visual glitches: Some users have reported visual glitches, such as missing text, incorrect patterns, or unreadable icons, particularly in widgets and the Photos app. Unwanted visual effects: Some users find the new interface design, including the transparent backgrounds and icon borders, to be distracting or visually unappealing. Potential solutions and fixesRestart: A force restart by holding the power button (and volume up on newer models) can sometimes resolve performance issues. Update all apps: Make sure all of your apps are updated to their latest versions. Workarounds: For specific issues, workarounds like adjusting settings or restarting the Maps app may help. Check for Apple updates: Apple has released updates to address some security vulnerabilities and bugs. Keeping your iPhone up to date may resolve some issues. This says you're just lying.. ... There is no use in debating TuGa121 as he is a legend in his own mind, is not interested in facts and just makes these posts to try and stir up people and get attention. If you review his posts on the IOS, and Iphone 17 issues (dropping calls, etc.), he just says that he isnt haveing any issues himself so these reports are obviously fake but when an Android phone has a reported issue it is world ending. I wish people would just ignore him (I know irs hard to do some times) snd just let him embarrass himself by talking to the hand (so to speak)😁. Like Reactions All Quote 1 1 2 3 4 4 Join the discussion Latest Discussions Google will allow you to hide ads in your search results, but only after scrolling by Ilia Temelkov • 1h ago 1 Apple's foldable iPhone just got one big production surprise by Iskra Petrova • 4h ago 1 Your apartment's Wi-Fi is the next battleground for Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T by Johanna Romero • 6h ago 1 Samsung hasn’t left Bixby behind, and may give it an One UI 8.5 overhaul by Ilia Temelkov • 7h ago 2 View all discussions
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts:
In my opinion, none of the iOS 26 bugs encountered have ever been as severe as this one. This one is undoubtedly the most significant.
Google OS = APP Crashing Machine.
In my opinion, none of the iOS 26 bugs encountered have ever been as severe as this one. This one is undoubtedly the most significant.
In my opinion, none of the iOS 26 bugs encountered have ever been as severe as this one. This one is undoubtedly the most significant.
iOS 26 has several reported issues, including performance problems like lag, stuttering, and freezing, as well as hardware-related issues such as faster battery drain and overheating. Users are also experiencing problems with features like Face ID, iMessage, and app glitches, including some design-related issues with the new interface and icons. Some of these issues have known workarounds or are being addressed by Apple, with updates potentially available.
Performance and stability
Lag and freezing: Some users report their phones feel less smooth, with lag and stuttering when switching apps, or experience complete freezes.
Overheating: Devices may get hot, sometimes without heavy use.
Battery drain: Many users have noted a faster-than-normal battery drain after updating.
Feature and app issues
Face ID: Some users have reported that Face ID sometimes doesn't work properly, with the lock screen freezing or the feature becoming unavailable.
iMessage: A bug has been reported that affects some users' ability to send or receive iMessages with their phone number.
App and widget problems: Some apps may have glitches, like blank or unreadable icons in widgets and the Photos app appearing grayed out in certain modes.
Siri: Siri has been reported to get stuck mid-sentence, causing the phone to become unresponsive.
CarPlay: Vehicles with certain touchpad interfaces may have issues starting navigation through CarPlay.
Design and visual problems
Unresponsive interface: Touch and scrolling may not be as responsive as expected.
Visual glitches: Some users have reported visual glitches, such as missing text, incorrect patterns, or unreadable icons, particularly in widgets and the Photos app.
Unwanted visual effects: Some users find the new interface design, including the transparent backgrounds and icon borders, to be distracting or visually unappealing.
Potential solutions and fixes
Restart: A force restart by holding the power button (and volume up on newer models) can sometimes resolve performance issues.
Update all apps: Make sure all of your apps are updated to their latest versions.
Workarounds: For specific issues, workarounds like adjusting settings or restarting the Maps app may help.
Check for Apple updates: Apple has released updates to address some security vulnerabilities and bugs. Keeping your iPhone up to date may resolve some issues.
This says you're just lying..