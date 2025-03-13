Verizon just launched a security solution that some of its users desperately need
Digital security is more important than ever and it is always a good sign when companies take it seriously and step up their efforts. With data breaches and scams making headlines all the time, Verizon is now stepping in to bolster cybersecurity for some of its users.
Verizon Business has just launched Trusted Connection, a new cybersecurity solution designed to protect businesses from cyber threats at every level – from devices and networks to cloud-based apps.
With cloud security becoming an increasingly urgent issue, many businesses struggle to keep up with fast-evolving threats. And I think this solution would be especially useful for midsize companies that need stronger security but don’t have the time or expertise to set it up themselves. It is also a great option for larger companies looking for a simpler way to manage their cybersecurity without all the hassle.
Verizon also highlights that a huge chunk of security breaches – 77% of web app attacks and 31% of all breaches over the past decade – involve stolen credentials. And that is exactly where Trusted Connection steps in, helping to limit the damage caused by these types of attacks.
On a related note, the big three US carriers – AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon – are joining forces to make it tougher for scammers to steal from you. If their efforts pay off, we could finally see fewer reports of fraud and identity theft – something we could all benefit from.
Unlike traditional security setups that just put a virtual fence around your systems, Trusted Connection secures the actual connections and endpoints, making sure any device accessing web services, cloud apps, private networks, and more stays protected.
Having the right cybersecurity architecture in place is one of the most important responsibilities technology decision-makers face. Ensuring end-to-end security is critical. If a perimeter is breached, bad actors can wreak havoc. Trusted Connection creates a protected environment within the outer walls of security, protecting each specific entry point and pathway that could lead a bad actor to a valuable digital asset. It’s sophisticated security technology combined with an ease of use that makes cybersecurity accessible to businesses of all sizes.
– Kyle Malady, CEO of Verizon Business, March 2025
Here is what Trusted Connection brings to the table:
- Stronger cloud security – Protects access to websites, SaaS apps, and private networks with Security Service Edge (SSE) capabilities.
- Better access control – Set rules per user or group to manage who can access sensitive data.
- Encrypted connections – Ensures a secure link from any device to digital resources.
- All-in-one solution – Both networking and security come from a single provider.
- Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) – Monitors and protects data moving between users and cloud apps while keeping businesses compliant.
- Smart security monitoring – Detects unusual activity, sends alerts, and provides performance insights.
