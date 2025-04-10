28,000 Verizon representatives get a helping hand from Google Cloud so they can help you faster (hopefully)

Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

You may be skeptical about AI, but AI is already in your life in one way or another – especially if you're a Verizon customer!

That's because Verizon deepens its partnership with Google Cloud to introduce advanced AI tools aimed at transforming customer service – and, hopefully, making it better. In a major upgrade, the company has rolled out a new AI-powered assistant to support 28,000 of its customer service representatives.

This "personal research assistant" is claimed to deliver real-time, tailored responses to customer questions, eliminating the need for agents to dig through extensive manuals or databases.

What makes this assistant shine (in theory) is its ability to go beyond direct answers. It anticipates related questions a customer might have and surfaces them proactively, which sounds a bit scary, but also cool.



This helps agents ensure that all the customer's concerns are addressed in one interaction, reducing the chance of repeat calls. If needed, agents can also ask follow-up questions to the assistant and get instant responses, making it a genuinely interactive tool. The system is powered by Google Cloud’s Vertex AI, Gemini models, and Agent Assist Panel.

I'm curious whether the AI tool will ask if everything in my financial life is going ok, if I opt for a dumb phone in 2025…

In addition to the personal research assistant, Verizon and Google have also launched a "problem solver agent". This second tool is focused on more complex service issues, offering step-by-step guidance to help reps troubleshoot effectively.

This could be especially beneficial for new employees, acting as a support system to build their confidence and speed up their learning curve. It does so by combining Verizon's internal knowledge base with Google Cloud’s Customer Engagement Suite to create a more intelligent and responsive platform.

According to Verizon Consumer CEO Sampath Sowmyanarayan, this collaboration with Google is a significant step forward in enhancing customer service through cutting-edge technology. Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian echoed the sentiment, highlighting how the use of Gemini is already producing tangible improvements in Verizon's service operations.

Beyond internal tools, Verizon has also launched several generative AI-driven virtual agents for its customers. Available via the My Verizon app, these agents provide personalized, conversational support through both chat and voice channels. Like their human-facing counterparts, they draw on Verizon's knowledge base and follow established service practices.
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
