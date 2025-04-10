28,000 Verizon representatives get a helping hand from Google Cloud so they can help you faster (hopefully)

Verizon

This helps agents ensure that all the customer's concerns are addressed in one interaction, reducing the chance of repeat calls. If needed, agents can also ask follow-up questions to the assistant and get instant responses, making it a genuinely interactive tool. The system is powered by Google Cloud’s Vertex AI, Gemini models, and Agent Assist Panel.I'm curious whether the AI tool will ask if everything in my financial life is going ok, if I opt for a dumb phone in 2025…In addition to the personal research assistant,and Google have also launched a "problem solver agent". This second tool is focused on more complex service issues, offering step-by-step guidance to help reps troubleshoot effectively.This could be especially beneficial for new employees, acting as a support system to build their confidence and speed up their learning curve. It does so by combining's internal knowledge base with Google Cloud’s Customer Engagement Suite to create a more intelligent and responsive platform.According toConsumer CEO Sampath Sowmyanarayan, this collaboration with Google is a significant step forward in enhancing customer service through cutting-edge technology. Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian echoed the sentiment, highlighting how the use of Gemini is already producing tangible improvements in's service operations.Beyond internal tools,has also launched several generative AI-driven virtual agents for its customers. Available via the Myapp, these agents provide personalized, conversational support through both chat and voice channels. Like their human-facing counterparts, they draw on's knowledge base and follow established service practices.